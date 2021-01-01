पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण पर भाजपा नेता का संरक्षण:सोरिद नाले के भराव क्षेत्र में कब्जा, बरसात में पानी रुकता है, हटाने का भाजपा नेता ने किया विरोध

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • वार्डवासियों ने सोरिद नाला के पास पौनी-पसारी सेड बनाने का भी विरोध किया

साेरिद नाले से शहर का पानी बाहर जाता है। इस नाले पर अतिक्रमण हाे गया है। बरसात में पानी रुकता है। इसे हटाने के लिए मंगलवार काे निगम अमला माैके पर गया, कार्रवाई शुरू की ताे भाजपा नेता व स्थानीय लाेग धरने पर बैठ गए। विवाद हाे गया। टीअाई सहित पुलिस के माैके पर पहुंचने पर करीब 2 घंटे के बाद मामला शांत हुआ। निगम की कार्ययाेजना सोरिद पुल के पास पौनी-पसारी याेजना के तहत शेड बनाने की है। इससे पहले प्रस्तावित जगह से अतिक्रमण हटाने की तैयारी की। मंगलवार को सुबह करीब 11 बजे नगर निगम अतिक्रमण हटाने जेसीबी लेकर निकली। यह जानकारी पार्षद रितेश नेताम को हुई तो मौके पर आए। वार्डवासी भी एकत्रित हो गए। जेसीबी से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई देखकर विरोध शुरू हो गया। पार्षद ने भाजपा नेताओं को जानकारी दी। निगम नेता प्रतिपक्ष नरेंद्र रोहरा, जिला प्रवक्ता कविंद्र जैन सहित अन्य नेता मौके पर आए। अतिक्रमण हटाने का विरोध शुरू कर दिया। धरना प्रदर्शन पर बैठ गए। निगम प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। निगम अफसरों को देखकर महिलाएं हुईं उग्र: करीब घंटेभर के प्रदर्शन के बाद नगर निगम के ईई आरके पदमवार, अतिक्रमण दल प्रभारी रवि सिन्हा मौके पर आए। निगम अफसरों को देखकर कुछ महिलाएं उग्र हो गईं। अफसरों को सुनाने लगीं। टीआई नवनीत पाटिल ने हस्तक्षेप कर मामले को शांत कराया। अफसरों ने काम रूकवाने का आश्वासन दिया तब वार्डवासी व भाजपा नेता शांत हुए। सभी लौट गए।

नाले में अतिक्रमण कर बनाया मकान: ईई
नगर निगम के ईई आरके पदमवार ने बताया कि सोरिद पुल के किनारे पौनी-पसारी योजना के तहत शेड बनाना है। सड़क किनारे सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर पहले कुछ लोगों ने पक्का घर बनाया। अब पुल के नीचे अतिक्रमण कर रहे हैं। अतिक्रमण किए लोगों ने खुद से अतिक्रमण हटाने कहा, तो निगम को अमला अतिक्रमण हटाने माैके पर गया। जब जेसीबी लेकर अतिक्रमण हटाने गए तो विरोध शुरू किया। पार्षद को अपना पक्ष कमिश्नर के पास रखने कहा है। दोनों पक्ष आपस में सुलझने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

अतिक्रमण तोड़ते देखकर खुद पर डाला मिट्टी तेल
घर के सामने किए अतिक्रमण को हटाते देखकर युवक पंकज गौतम गुस्से में आ गया। उन्हाेंने जेसीबी के सामने खड़े होकर आत्महत्या करने की धमकी देते हुए खुद पर मिट्टी तेल डाल लिया। वार्डवासियों ने युवक को शांत कराया। निगम टीम जेसीबी लेकर लौट आई।

शेड बनाने नहीं दिया जाएगा: पार्षद
सोरिद वार्ड पार्षद रितेश नेताम ने कहा कि जबरदस्ती अतिक्रमण हटाया जा रहा था। पौनी-पसारी योजना के तहत शेड बनाने कालम खुदवाया गया। वार्डवासियों को सामुदायिक भवन, चबूतरे की जरूरत है। शेड बनाने नहीं दिया जाएगा। मांग पूरा नहीं होती तो आगे भी प्रदर्शन होगा।

