मांग:भाजपा का प्रदर्शन, कुकरेल को तहसील बनाने की मांग

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • नायब तहसीलदार को दिया ज्ञापन, जल्द मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी

उप-तहसील कुकरेल को तहसील बनाने की मांग करते हुए भाजपा नेताओं ने बुधवार को बस स्टैंड पर धरना-प्रदर्शन किया। कांग्रेस सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। प्रदर्शन के बाद नायब तहसीलदार को राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। जल्द मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी। भखारा व कुकरेल को तहसील बनाने के लिए 2 मुख्यमंत्रियों ने घाेषणा की थी। सबसे पहले भाजपा शासनकाल में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह ने 6 जून 2018 को नगरी की सभा में कुकरेल को तहसील बनाने की घाेषणा की थी। इसके बाद 21 अगस्त 2019 काे मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने दुगली में हुए एक कार्यक्रम में तहसील बनाने की घाेषणा की थी। माैजूदा मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने घाेषणा के साल भर बाद भखारा को तहसील का दर्जा दिया, लेकिन कुकरेल तहसील बनने में पिछड़ गया। बुधवार को कुकरेल को भी तहसील बनाने की मांग पर भाजपा नेताओं ने धरना प्रदर्शन दिया। धरना प्रदर्शन में सिहावा के पूर्व विधायक श्रवण मरकाम, पिंकी शाह, जनपद अध्यक्ष दिनेश्वरी नेताम, प्रकाश बैस, राजेंद्र गोलछा, नागेन्द्र शुक्ला, कमल डागा, भाजपा मंडल कुकरेल अध्यक्ष टेलेश्वर ठाकुर, वामन साहू, अनीता ध्रुव, फत्तेलाल ध्रुव, मोहन नाहटा, रामगोपाल साहू आदि उपस्थित थे।

कुकरेल उप तहसील में आते हैं 105 गांव
भखारा के साथ ही कुकरेल काे तहसील बनाने जाने की मांग लंबे समय से उठ रही है। उप तहसील बना दिया गया है लेकिन तहसील नहीं बनाया गया। 6 जून 2018 को नगरी की सभा में कुकरेल को तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह ने कुकरेल काे तहसील बनाने की घाेषणा की थी। कुकरेल उप तहसील है। इसमें करीब 105 गांव आते हैं। 21 अगस्त 2019 काे दुगली के कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने भखारा के साथ ही कुकरेल काे तहसील बनाने की घाेषणा की थी। कांग्रेस सरकार व कांग्रेस विधायक होने के बावजूद यह घाेषणा पूरी नहीं की गई है।

