मुख्यमंत्री सुपोषण अभियान:सात माह में जन्मी कुपोषित बच्ची का डेढ़ माह में बढ़ा 2 किलो वजन

  • आंगनबाड़ी पर्यवेक्षक, कार्यकर्ता और मितानिन ने बच्चे पर नजर रखी, उचित सलाह दी

पति-पत्नी के जीवन में सबसे अधिक खुशी का क्षण तब आता है, जब वे माता-पिता का दर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं। स्वस्थ और सुपोषित शिशु के आने से उनका जीवन आनंद से भर जाता है। वही बच्चा किसी कारणवश क्षीण, कमजोर और कुपोषित पैदा होता है तो जिंदगी किसी अभिशाप से कम नहीं लगती। ऐसा ही कुछ धमतरी विकासखंड के ग्राम तेंदुकोना में था। यहां एक दंपती के घर 7 महीने में ही बच्ची का जन्म हाे गया था। वे कुपोषित बच्ची के भविष्य को लेकर हताश व निराश हो चुके थे। इस दंपती के लिए मुख्यमंत्री सुपोषण अभियान नया सवेरा लेकर आया। जिन्दगी और मौत के बीच जूझ रही बच्ची आज स्वस्थ हो चुकी है। उसकी किलकारियां घर व आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र में रोजाना गूंजती हैं। अछोटा सेक्टर के ग्राम तेंदुकोना के आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र में गर्भवती महिला के तौर पर कामिनी पति मंशाराम साहू का नाम दर्ज था। अभियान के तहत उन्हें नियमित टीकाकरण, स्वास्थ्य जांच, पूरक पोषण आहार तथा गर्म भोजन का लाभ मिल रहा था। इसी दाैरान गर्भधारण के सातवें महीने में ही कामिनी को प्रसव-पीड़ा शुरू हो गई। दो सितम्बर 2019 को एक बालिका को जन्म दिया। यह शारीरिक रूप से कमजोर थी। जन्म के समय बच्ची का वजन मात्र 1.340 किलो था। इसके बाद 14 दिनों तक बच्ची को जिला अस्पताल सघन शिशु चिकित्सा वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया। अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज होकर घर आने के बाद आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व मितानिन ने उनसे घर पर मुलाकात की।

42 दिन में वजन हुआ 2 किलाे
आंगनबाड़ी पर्यवेक्षक, कार्यकर्ता एवं मितानिन के द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से गृह भेंट कर जच्चा-बच्चा की सतत् निगरानी, आहार एवं सुपोषण संबंधी आवश्यक जानकारी देकर अनुसरण कराए जाने से बच्ची का वजन प्रतिमाह औसतन 300 ग्राम बढ़ता गया। 42 दिन में ही कुपोषित बच्ची का वजन दो किलो हो गया। इस तरह सात माह में ही बच्ची गम्भीर कुपोषित से मध्यम श्रेणी में आ गई। वर्तमान में इस बच्ची का वजन 8 किलोग्राम है। इस तरह कुपोषित बच्ची के भविष्य को लेकर निराश एवं हताश हो चुकी माता कामिनी एवं उनके पति मंशाराम के जीवन में सुपोषण अभियान आशा की नई किरण लेकर आई। कुछ महीनों में ही बच्ची के वजन में आशातीत परिवर्तन आने से न केवल दंपती के जीवन में बहार आई, बल्कि आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व पर्यवेक्षक को भी सतत् मेहनत के बाद सकारात्मक परिणाम से आत्मसंतुष्टि मिली।

