उजाला योजना:डाकघर में 8 महीने बाद लाए बल्ब, सप्ताहभर में ही खत्म

धमतरीएक घंटा पहले
  • 1500 एलईडी बल्ब आए, 900 बदले गए, एलईडी ट्यूब लाइट और पंखे नहीं, बदलवाने भटक रहे लोग

बिजली की खपत को कम करने लिए उजाला योजना के तहत पोस्ट ऑफिस से एलईडी बल्ब वितरण की योजना शुरू की गई है। पिछले 8 महीने से पोस्ट ऑफिस में बल्ब ही नहीं आए थे। सप्ताहभर पहले स्टॉक आया, वह भी खत्म हो गया। मार्च महीने से इसकी मांग की जा रही थी, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण नहीं आया। जानकारी के मुताबिक जिले के पोस्ट ऑफिस में सप्ताहभर पहले 1500 एलईडी बल्ब आए। यहां से एलईडी बल्ब 3000 और ट्यूब लाइट व पंखे की मांग की गई थी। मात्र 1500 बल्ब ही पोस्ट ऑफिस में आए। सप्ताहभर में ही स्टॉक खत्म हो गया। लोगों को जानकारी होने पर सबसे ज्यादा बदलवाने के लिए अाए। 900 बल्ब बदले गए हैं। 500 नई खरीदी की गई। लोग पुराने ट्यूब लाइट और पंखे बदलने भी अाए। सामान नहीं हाेने के कारण लोगों को लौटना पड़ा।

महीनेभर में ही हो गए खराब
पोस्ट ऑफिस पहुंचे सुरेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि घर में 5 एलईडी बल्ब फरवरी महीने में ले गए थे। महीनेभर बाद ही खराब हो गए। वापस बदलवाने अाए। तब यहां स्टॉक नहीं था। इसके बाद कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण बल्ब नहीं आए। जानकारी मिलने पर मंगलवार को आकर 5 बल्ब बदलवाए।

स्टॉक की मांग की गई: प्रभारी पोस्टमास्टर
प्रभारी पोस्टमास्टर सीमा बेदी ने बताया कि सप्ताहभर पहले पोस्ट ऑफिस में 1500 बल्ब पहुंचे थे, जिनमें से 900 रिप्लेस किए गए, 500 बल्ब की खरीदी की गई है। स्टॉक की मांग की गई है। ऑनलाइन पोर्टल में दिख रहा। रायपुर में जानकारी लेने पर पर्याप्त स्टॉक नहीं होने की जानकारी दी जा रही।

70 रुपए में मिलते हैं बल्ब
लोगों को सस्ते दर पर उजाला योजना के तहत बल्ब दिया जा रहा है। बाजार में यही बल्ब 100 रुपए तक मिलते हैं, जबकि पोस्ट ऑफिस में इसकी कीमत 70 रुपए है। इस कारण इसकी मांग भी ज्यादा है। इसकी पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही। एलईडी ट्यूब लाइट नहीं आने का कारण इसकी दर को बताया जा रहा है। इसकी दर में बढ़ोतरी की गई है। पहले ट्यूब लाइट 220 रुपए में मिलते थे, इसकी कीमत बढ़कर 290 तक होना बताया जा रहा है। पुराने रेट में सिस्टम में अपलोड हुआ है। सिस्टम में नए रेट उपलब्ध होने के बाद इसकी डिलीवरी जिले में की जाएगी।

