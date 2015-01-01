पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:खेतों में पराली जलाने पर लगेगा 15 हजार जुर्माना

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने फसल अवशेष जलाने पर लगाई रोक

जिले में खरीफ धान की फसल कटाई अंतिम चरण में है। ऐसे में रबी की तैयारी के लिए कई किसान बचे अवशेष को खेतों में ही जला देते हैं। इससे पर्यावरण प्रदूषित होता है, साथ ही आसपास खेतों में आगजनी भी हो जाती है। इसे रोकने कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य ने अफसरों को हिदायत दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि किसानों द्वारा फसल अवशेष, ठूंठ को खेतों में जलाने से भूमि में लाभदायक जीवाणुओं के नष्ट होने के साथ कार्बन डाइऑक्साइड, नाइट्रस ऑक्साइड, मिथेन गैस एवं विभिन्न प्रकार की जहरीली गैसों से वायु प्रदूषण, मृदा स्वास्थ्य बिगड़ने के अलावा मनुष्यों में दमा, फेफड़े की बीमारी और मानव स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ता है। इसे हर हालत में रोका जाए। जरूरत पड़ने पर जुर्माना की कार्रवाई की जाए। जुर्माना 15 हजार रुपए तक लगाया जा सकता है। यह है प्रावधान: फसल अवशेष को जलाने से वायु प्रदूषण होता है। वायु प्रदूषण निवारण और नियंत्रण अधिनियम के तहत 2 एकड़ से कम के लिए 2500 रुपए प्रति घटना, 2 से 5 एकड़ तक 5 हजार रुपए प्रति घटना और 5 एकड़ से अधिक होने पर 15 हजार प्रति घटना अर्थदंड व 6 माह की सजा का प्रावधान हैं।

फसल अवशेष से बना सकते है कम्पोस्ट खाद
कृषि विभाग के अफसरों के मुताबिक फसल की अवशेष से सुपर कम्पोस्ट खाद बनाया जा सकता है। विभाग के अधिकारी जिन कृषकों के पास उपयोग से अधिक फसल अवशेष जैसे पैरा, भूसा आदि है, उन्हें खेत में जलाने के बजाय निकटतम गोठानों में पशुचारा के लिए उपलब्ध कराने एवं डी-कम्पोजर के घोल का छिड़काव कर कुछ ही दिनों में सुपर कम्पोस्ट खाद बनाकर उपयोग करने की समझाइश दे रहे हैं। इससे वायु प्रदूषण में रोकथाम के साथ मिट्टी की उर्वरा शक्ति में सुधार होगा, जो कि पर्यावरण सहित सबके लिए लाभकारी है।

प्रदूषण अधिनियम के तहत होगी कार्रवाई
आवास एवं पर्यावरण विभाग ने वायु (प्रदूषण निवारण और नियंत्रण) अधिनियम 1981 की धारा 19 की उपधारा (5) के अंतर्गत फसल कटाई के बाद खेतों में बचे हुए फसल अवशेष को जलाना प्रतिबंधित किया है। इसी अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

