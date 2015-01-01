पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे में दो घायल:बस ने ऑटाे काे टक्कर मारी, किया हंगामा

धमतरी2 दिन पहले
  • रायपुर से धमतरी आ रही थी बस, हाईवे पर डांडेसरा के पास हादसा
  • स्टैंड पर ड्राइवर बदलवाने यात्रियों ने रोकी गाड़ी

नेशनल हाईवे पर डांडेसरा के पास एक लग्जरी बस ऑटो को टक्कर मारकर भागी। इसमें 2 लोग घायल हुए। हादसे के बाद बस लहराते हुए धमतरी बस स्टैंड पर आई। यहां से कांकेर, जगदलपुर के लिए जाने वाली थी। बस में सवार यात्रियों ने ड्राइवर बदलने की मांग कर गाड़ी से उतरकर खूब हंगामा किया। मौके पर पुलिस आई। बस के चक्के को लॉक किया। करीब आधे घंटे बाद बस जब्त की। कुरुद टीआई आरएन सेंगर ने बताया महेंद्रा कंपनी की लग्जरी बस सीजी 19 एफ 0250 रायपुर से सवारी बैठाकर धमतरी आ रहा थी। रास्ते में डांडेसरा के पास ऑटो सीजी 05 डब्ल्यू 1310 को टक्कर मारकर भागी। टक्कर के कारण ऑटाे सड़क से उतरकर पलट गई। इसमें बैठे एक यात्री व ड्राइवर को चोट आई। हाईवे पेट्रोलिंग ने दोनों घायलों को कुरूद अस्पताल लाकर इलाज कराया। हादसे के बाद बस भाग गई। जब्त की डर से ड्राइवर गाड़ी को और तेजी से दौड़ाया। लहराते हुए बस धमतरी बस स्टैंड आई। बस में सवार यात्री गाड़ी से बाहर निकले। ड्राइवर को बदलने की मांग कर हंगामा किया। करीब आधे घंटे के हंगामे के बाद यातायात पुलिस आई। उन्हें सड़क दुर्घटना की जानकारी मिली। बस के चक्के को लॉक किया। बस के कर्मचारी इधर-उधर फोन करने लगे। लॉक खुलवाकर कांकेर, जगदलपुर जाने बस निकल रही थी। मौजूद पुलिस जवानों ने अफसराें काे फोन किया। गाड़ी जब्त करने कहा। सभी सवार यात्रियों को गाड़ी से उतारा। बस जब्त कर पुलिस कुरुद थाने ले गई। रफ्तार पर अफसरों का लगाम नहीं: देवउठनी के बाद से शादियों का दौर शुरू हो गया है। शहर के हाईवे से रोजाना 250 से अधिक छोटी-बड़ी बसें गुजरती है, लेकिन इन बसों की रफ्तार बेलगाम है। आरटीओ अफसर व पुलिस अफसर नियंत्रण नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। इसका खामियाजा यात्रियों और सड़क पर चलने वाले छोटे वाहन चालकों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। कंडक्टर गेट पर लटक कर चलते हैं। बसों के चलने के समय में देरी होती है तो देरी के कारण फिर गाड़ी तेजी से भगाई जातीं हैं। इस वजह से हादसे हो रहे हैं।

समस्या हाे ताे इन नंबरों पर तुरंत करें शिकायत

  • जिला पुलिस नंबर - 07722-32511
  • धमतरी कंट्रोल रूम - 94791-92299
  • आपातकालीन नंबर-100
  • जिला पुलिस शक्ति टीम- 94791-92215
  • रायपुर आरटीओ नंबर - 771-2563155
  • जिला आरटीओ प्रभारी - 97701-38394

90 से 110 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति से दौड़ रहीं बसें
लगातार हो रहे बस हादसों पर भास्कर ने पड़ताल की। बस चालकों व यात्रियों से पता चला कि सभी रुट पर 3 से 5 मिनट के अंतर से बस परमिट मिले हैं। कोरोना काल के कारण करीब 9 महीने बाद सड़कों पर बसें चल रहीं। सीट से ज्यादा यात्री और कमाई के चक्कर में चालक बसों को 90 से 100 किमी प्रति घंटा की गति से दौड़ा रहे हैं। आपात स्थिति में नियंत्रण नहीं होने से हादसे हो रहे हैं।

ड्राइवर ने रास्तेभर लापरवाही से चलाई गाड़ी
यात्री कांकेर निवासी मोहित साहू, धमतरी के भोलाराम पटेल, देवकी ध्रुव, जगदलपुर की गोपिका गंगबेर ने बताया कि बस में रायपुर से बैठे। रास्तेभर ड्राइवर गाड़ी लापरवाही पूर्वक चलाता रहा। 100 नंबर में फोन किया, लेकिन कोई रिस्पांस नहीं मिला। डांडेसरा के पास ऑटो को टक्कर मारने के बाद दो से 3 बार लहराई। अभनपुर के पास भी एक बाइक चालक को टक्कर मारने से बच गया।

