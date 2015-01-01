पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:सिनेमाघर को छूट, संचालक बाेले- दर्शक कम, अभी नहीं खोलेंगे

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • शहर में हैं 5 सिनेमाघर, संचालकों ने दीवाली के बाद ही थियेटर खोलने का लिया फैसला, बोले- अभी नई फिल्म भी नहीं आई

जिला प्रशासन ने सिनेमा घर और मल्टीप्लेक्स को खोलने के आदेश मंगलवार को जारी कर दिए है। संचालक फिलहाल टॉकीज या मल्टीप्लेक्स को खोलना नहीं चाहते है। संचालकों का कहना है कि नई फिल्में थियेटर में रिलीज नहीं हो रही। ऐसे में फिल्म दिखाने में खर्च ज्यादा होगा। दर्शक कम आएंगे, नुकसान उठाना होगा, इसलिए सिनेमाघर अभी नहीं खुलेंगे। शहर में 5 सिनेमाघर है। कोरोना ने महामारी के बाद केंद्र और राज्य सरकार ने बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने 15 मार्च से सिनेमाघरों को बंद करा दिया था। करीब 8 महीने से शहर के 5 टॉकीज में ताला लगा है। पर्दे, कुर्सियों पर धूल जम गई है। सिनेमा घर संचालकों का कहना है कि फिल्म प्रोडक्शन कंपनियां फिल्में डिजिटल प्लेटफार्म में ला रही हैं। जहां फिल्म थियेटर को खोलने के आदेश हाे चुके हैं, वहां लोगों का फिल्में देखने के प्रति का रुझान नहीं है। इसे देखते हुए थियेटर संचालक दीवाली के बाद या दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में फिल्म थियेटर को खोलने की तैयारी कर रहे है।

दर्शकों को नई फिल्में दिखाएंगे: संचालक
थियेटर संचालक मदन लुनावत, ललित नाहटा ने बताया कि करीब 8 महीने से शहर के सभी 5 सिनेमाघर बंद है। संचालकों को लाखों रुपए का नुकसान हो गया। कलेक्टर के आदेश के मुताबिक 50 फीसदी दर्शकों के साथ में थियेटर चलाने की अनुमति मिली है। ऐसे स्थिति में टॉकिज खोलते है, तो नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा। फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर ऑनलाइन रिलीज करना चाहते है। थियेटर में छत्तीसगढ़ी और पुरानी फिल्मों को नहीं लगाना चाहते हैं, क्योंकि दर्शकों का रुझान नई फिल्मों पर है। दीवाली के बाद ही थियेटरों को खोलने का फैसला लिया है।

सिनेमाघरों में इन शर्तों का करना होगा पालन

  • 65 साल से अधिक आयु के व्यक्ति, गर्भवती महिलाओं, 10 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों को प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा।
  • 6 फीट की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा।
  • सिनेमाघरों में थूकना पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।
  • आने जाने की व्यवस्था अलग-अलग करनी होगी, ताकि दर्शकों की भीड़ होने पर पर्याप्त व्यवस्था की जा सके।
  • एसी हाेने की सूरत में 24-30 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच उसे चलाना हाेगा।
  • थिएटर के अंदर बैठने सीट से 50 प्रतिशत व्यक्ति को प्रवेश मिलेगा।
  • आदेश का उल्लंघन करने पर कार्रवाई होगी।
