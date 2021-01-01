पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदला मौसम:बादल छाए, बूंदाबांदी के बाद दिन का तापमान 4 डिग्री गिरा

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुष्क हवा से बने बादल, अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट, न्यूनतम स्थिर, दो दिन में 8 डिग्री तक जा सकता है रात का तापमान

दक्षिण से नमी और उत्तर पश्चिम से आ रही शुष्क हवा से जिले के मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया है। शुक्रवार सुबह बूंदाबांदी के साथ दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। पूरा शहर कोहरे के आगोश में रहा। धूप भी नहीं निकली। दिन के अधिकतम तापमान में 4 डिग्री की रिकार्ड गिरावट हुई। मौसम वैज्ञानिक के मुताबिक मौसम में आए इस बदलाव के कारण 30 जनवरी को न्यूनतम तापमान 8 से 10 डिग्री के बीच रहने की संभावना है। लोगों को ठंड का अधिक अहसास होगा। बारिश होने की भी संभावना है। मौसम में हुए इस परिवर्तन का कारण द्रोणिका है।

10 साल में पहली बार जनवरी भी गर्म
10 साल में दिसंबर के बाद अब जनवरी का महीना भी गर्म रहा है। दिसंबर में लगातार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से तापमान ज्यादा नहीं िगरा। जनवरी में चक्रवात के असर से ज्यादा ठंड नहीं हाे रही। इस साल सिर्फ 5 जनवरी को न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ था।

आसमान से कल हटेंगे बादल, गिरेगा पारा
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि दक्षिण से नमी युक्त गर्म हवा, उत्तर-पश्चिम से आ रही ठंडी और शुष्क हवा का मिलान हो रहा है। जिसके प्रभाव से उत्तर और मध्य क्षेत्र में कई स्थानों पर हल्की बारिश व बूंदाबांदी हुई है। 31 जनवरी के बाद आसमान से बादल हट जाएंगे। फरवरी की शुरुआत में न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज होगी।

बीमार करने वाला हुआ मौसम
कोरोना की रफ्तार थम गई है, लेकिन बदलते मौसम में डॉक्टर सावधानी बरतने की बात कह रहे। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक बुखार, उल्टी-दस्त समेत अन्य परेशानियों के चलते मरीज भर्ती होने लगे हैं। छोटे बच्चे ज्यादा प्रभावित हो रहे हैं, जो जिला अस्पताल समेत निजी अस्पतालों में आ रहे हैं।

केंद्रों में खुले में रखा हैं 8 सौ करोड़ का धान
जिले के खरीदी केंद्रों में बंपर धान है। करीब 18 लाख क्विंटल धान का उठाव हो चुका है, जबकि लगभग 25 लाख क्विंटल धान खुले में पड़ा हुआ है। हल्की बूंदाबांदी से प्रबंधकों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। यदि बारिश होती है तो केंद्रों में पड़े धान भीगने की संभावना है। प्रबंधकों को नुकसान हो सकता है। जिले में करीब 8 सौ करोड़ से अधिक धान की खरीदी हो गई है।

शुक्रवार को रात का तापमान 15 डिग्री हुआ रिकॉर्ड

  • इस सीजन में जनवरी में पहली बार लोगों को गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत महसूस नहीं हुई। रात का तापमान 15.6 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ।
  • 26 जनवरी 2009 को दिन का तापमान 33.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। इस साल भी जनवरी में दिन का तापमान 32 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser