मौसम का बदला मिजाज:बादल छाए, अगले 24 घंटे में बारिश के आसार

धमतरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 48 घंटे में दिन का पारा 2 डिग्री और रात का पारा 4 डिग्री चढ़ा

दीवाली तक मौसम का मिजाज बदलता रहेगा। गुरुवार को शहर सहित ग्रामीण अंचल में दिनभर धूप-छांव के बीच बादल छाने से ठंडक का अहसास कम हुआ। नमी की मात्रा शाम को 60 फीसदी रही। 10 किमी/ घंटे की गति से पूर्व की दिशा से हवा चली। उत्तरप्रदेश में द्रोणिका बनने से अगले 48 घंटे में गरज-चमक के साथ बारिश के आसार है।
अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री पहुंचा: गुरूवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री रहा। शाम 5.10 बजे सूर्यास्त के समय सूरज नारंगी व लाल रंग में दिखा। न्यूनतम तापमान 17 डिग्री रहा। यानी पिछले 48 घंटे की तुलना में 4 डिग्री ज्यादा। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान में 2 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। आने वाले 2 दिन 13 से 14 नवंबर तक अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री के ऊपर रहने का अनुमान है। ठंडकता का अहसास कम होगा। कोहरा नहीं छाएगा।

आगे 2 दिन ऐसा रह सकता है मौसम
13 नवंबर- नमी की मात्रा 60 प्रतिशत रहने से आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहेंगे। गरज-चमक के साथ बूंदाबांदी व बारिश की संभावना 30 प्रतिशत है। 10 किमी/ घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चल सकती है।
14 नवंबर- नमी की मात्रा 50 प्रतिशत रहने से बादल छाए रहेंगे। गरज-चमक के साथ बूंदाबांदी व बारिश की संभावना 20 प्रतिशत है। 15 किमी/घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चल सकती है।

24 घंटे में बारिश के आसार
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि अगले 24 घंटे में गरज-चमक के साथ बारिश के आसार है। रात के तापमान में गिरावट आने से ठंड बढ़ेगी। जमीन से 3 किमी की ऊंचाई तक नमी पहुंच रही है। साथ ही एक चक्रवात और है।

