राहत:नवंबर में कम हो रहा कोरोना, 812 की जांच में 32 पॉजिटिव

धमतरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठंड में संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका, इसलिए बीपी, शुगर व दिल के मरीजों का रिकॉर्ड बना रहा विभाग

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज तेजी से कम हो रहे है। नवंबर में हर दिन 50 से कम पॉजिटिव केस मिल रहे। 3 दिन में 2035 लोगों का जिले में कोरोना जांच हुई, जिसमें 121 नए मरीज की पुष्टि हुई। यानी करीब 6 प्रतिशत लाेगाें में संक्रमण मिला है। मंगलवार को 812 लोगों की जांच में 32 नए मरीज आए हैं। अब ठंड में संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका है। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग बीपी, शुगर व दिल के मरीजों का रिकार्ड बना रहा है। मंगलवार को 32 नए मरीजों में शहर से 15 शामिल हैं। ग्रामीण व नगरी से 3-3, कुरूद से 9, मगरलोड से 2 मरीज मिले। जबकि स्वस्थ 64 मरीज हुए है। जिले में एक्टिव मरीज 451 है। इसमें ग्रामीण से 111, कुरूद से 151, मगरलोड से 26, नगरी से 69 और शहर से 94 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। इनमें से करीब 350 मरीज घर पर ही रहकर कोरोना को हरा रहे है। कोविड अस्पताल बठेना में 19 और कोविड केयर सेंटर में 6 मरीज मिले। जबकि दोनों अस्पताल में 125 बिस्तर खाली है।

हर बुधवार, गुरुवार को हो रहा घर-घर सर्वे
सीएमएचओ डॉ. डीके तुर्रे ने बताया कि जिले में हर सप्ताह बुधवार एवं गुरुवार को घर-घर हो रहा है। इसका उद्देश्य कोरोना के लक्षण वाले व्यक्तियों को चिह्नित कर कोरोना टेस्ट कराना है, ताकि संक्रमित व्यक्ति की पहचान जल्द हो सके। कोरोना के मरीजों को आइसोलेशन कर संक्रमण का चैन तोड़ा जाए। मितानिन एवं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सर्वे कर रहे है।

अब तक इतनी जांच

  • कुल जांच - 52746
  • पॉजिटिव - 4882
  • स्वस्थ - 4304
  • एक्टिव - 451
  • मौत - 73

जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी सुबह 9 बजे खुलेंगी
सरकार के निर्देश पर जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी खुलने के समय पर बदलाव किया है। अब 28 फरवरी 2021 तक जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी सुबह 9 से दोपहर 1 बजे व शाम 4 बजे से 6 बजे तक हाेगी। अस्पताल का समय ओपीडी सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक व शाम को 5 से 7 बजे तक था। पर्ची बनाने ओपीडी बंद होने के आधे घंटे पहले में जाना होगा।

