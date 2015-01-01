पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:893 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट, 47 नए मरीज मिले, एक की मौत

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने अफसरों की ली बैठक, बोले- कोरोना लक्षण को छुपाना नहीं, बताना है थीम पर जागरूकता अभियान चलाएं

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य टीम एक कदम आगे बढ़कर काम कर रही है। मंगलवार को कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य ने जिला स्तर के अफसरों की बैठक ली। उन्होंने कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने अब लक्षण को छुपाना नहीं बताना है थीम पर जागरूकता अभियान चलाने निर्देश दिए। कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों को ढूंढने जिलेभर में आईईसी कैंपेन चलाया जाएगा।
खास तौर पर 50 साल से अधिक उम्र के ऐसे सभी कोरोना धनात्मक व्यक्तियों के डेटाबेस तैयार कर उनकी काउंसिलिंग होगी। जिन्हें कोमाॅर्बिडिटी है। जिले में मंगलवार को 893 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट हुआ, जिसमें 47 नए मरीज मिले है। जबकि कुरूद ब्लॉक से एक मरीज की मौत हो गई।
सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार वालों का होगा कोरोना टेस्ट: कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य ने मंगलवार शाम 5 बजे कलेक्टोरेट में वीसी के जरिए सभी एसडीएम, स्वास्थ्य टीम, जनपद सीईओ व खंड चिकित्सा अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। आईईसी कैंपेन चलाने कहा। ग्राम पंचायतों में सरपंच, पंच, रोजगार सहायक, पटवारी, एएनएम, मितानिन, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक आयोजित कर संकल्प दिलाने व सर्दी-खांसी और बुखार संदिग्धों का कोरोना टेस्ट कराने कहा।

बठेना वार्ड में मिले सर्दी-बुखार के 50 मरीज
शहर के सभी 40 वार्डों के लिए एक मोबाइल मेडिकल वैन चल रही है। मंगलवार को बठेना वार्ड में शिविर लगाया। दिनभर की जांच में 75 मरीज आए। इनमें करीब 50 मरीज सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार के थे। खुजली से संबंधित 5 मरीजों को जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया।

अब तक इतनी जांच

  • सैंपल जांच - 63004
  • कुल संक्रमित - 5364
  • एक्टिव केस - 363
  • स्वस्थ - 4915
  • मौतें - 86

50 साल से अधिक उम्र के हर व्यक्ति की होगी जांच
50 साल से अधिक उम्र के सर्दी-खांसी और बुखार के मरीजों का एंटीजेन टेस्ट के साथ आरटीपीसीआर, ट्रू-नाॅट टेस्ट होगा। अति संवेदनशील तथा संक्रमित व्यक्ति के प्राइमरी संपर्क वालों की जांच होगी। भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में मास्क अनिवार्य रूप से लगाया जाए। 50 साल से अधिक उम्र के ऐसे सभी कोरोना धनात्मक व्यक्तियों के डेटाबेस तैयार कर उनकी काउंसिलिंग होगी। जिन्हें कोमाॅर्बिडिटी है।

60 मरीज स्वस्थ
मंगलवार को जिले में 60 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए। जबकि 47 मरीज नए मिले हैं। इनमें शहर से 21, नगरी से 3, मगरलोड से 2, कुरूद से 10 व ग्रामीण से 11 मरीज शामिल हैं। जिले में अब कुल एक्टिव मरीज 363 हो गए है। जबकि 4915 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 4 हजार से अधिक घर पर ही स्वस्थ हुए।

