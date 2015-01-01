पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टला संकट:निगम अधिकारी-कर्मियों ने की हड़ताल आयुक्त के समझाने पर छह घंटे में माने

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • निगम के स्वच्छता निरीक्षक योगेश निषाद के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के बाद नाराज हुए थे कर्मचारी

नगर निगम के स्वच्छता निरीक्षक योगेश निषाद के खिलाफ 31 अक्टूबर को भाजपा पार्षदों द्वारा मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाने के बाद से गुस्साए निगम के 190 कर्मचारियाें ने मंगलवार काे बेमुद्दत हड़ताल शुरू की। लेकिन निगम आयुक्त आषीश टिकरिहा के दखल के बाद यह हड़ताल 6 घंटे में ही समाप्त हाे गई। कर्मचारी इस बात पर अड़े थे कि भाजपा पार्षद माफी मांगें। मंगलवार काे सुबह से दफ्तराें का काम नहीं किया। निगम दफ्तर के मुख्य गेट पर बैठकर दिनभर नारेबाजी की। कुछ कार्यालयों में सन्नाटा रहा, काम नहीं हुआ। दरअसल, नगर निगम के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियाें ने स्वायत्तशासी कर्मचारी संघ के बैनर तले महापौर विजय देवांगन को 7 नवंबर को ज्ञापन देकर हड़ताल की सूचना दी थी। कर्मचारियों को भरोसा था कि भाजपा पार्षद माफी मांगने सामने आएंगे, लेकिन नहीं आए इसके बाद मंगलवार को धरने पर बैठे। आयुक्त आशीष टिकिरहा हड़ताल समाप्त कराने प्रयास करते रहे। शाम हाेने पर कर्मचारी मान गए।

2 साल में दूसरी बार प्रदर्शन
नगर निगम में अभी तक भाजपा और कांग्रेस के नेता राजनीतिक लड़ाई लड़ते रहे हैं। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ, जब भाजपा पार्षदों के विरोध से नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों में गुस्सा रहा। स्वायत्तशासी कर्मचारी संघ बीते 2 साल में दूसरी बार प्रदर्शन करने सामने आया है। दो साल पहले भाजपा के कार्यकाल में भाजपा के ही पूर्व पार्षद नेमीचंद जैन के विरोध में धरना दिया था। माफी मांगने के बाद मामला शांत हुआ था।

4 दिन काली पट्‌टी लगा किया काम
31 अक्टूबर को नेता प्रतिपक्ष नरेंद्र रोहरा के साथ भाजपा के अन्य पार्षदों ने प्रदर्शन किया। घंटेभर प्रदर्शन कर निगम के स्वच्छता निरीक्षक योगेश निषाद के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। व्यक्तिगत नारे लगाने की बात कर्मचारियाें काे नगवार गुजरी। इसके बाद स्वायत्तशासी कर्मचारी संघ निंदा प्रस्ताव लाया। 4 से 7 नवंबर तक काली पट्‌टी लगाकर काम किया था। इसके बाद हड़ताल पर जाने का निर्णय हुआ था।

आयुक्त से चर्चा के बाद हड़ताल खत्म: उपाध्यक्ष
स्वायत्तशासी कर्मचारी संघ के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अभिमन्यु सिन्हा ने बताया कि भाजपा पार्षदों ने 31 अक्टूबर को धरना देकर स्वच्छता निरीक्षक के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाए। व्यक्तिगत नारे लगाने से कर्मचारियाें में गुस्सा था। दीपावली के त्याेहार काे देखते हुए आयुक्त से चर्चा के बाद हड़ताल काे समाप्त किया है। यदि फिर ऐसा हाेता है ताे आंदाेलन किया जाएगा।

हमने जनता की समस्या उठाई थी : नेता प्रतिपक्ष
नेता प्रतिपक्ष नरेंद्र रोहरा ने बताया कि शहर में लगातार सफाई व्यवस्था बिगड़ रही थी। बठेना वार्ड पार्षद श्यामलाल नेताम 4 महीने से सफाई की मांग कर रहे थे। निगम के चक्कर लगा रहे थे। प्रदर्शन करते ही दूसरे दिन समस्या दूर हो गई। प्रदर्शन कर के कर्मचारियों के दिल को ठेस पहुंचाना उद्देश्य नहीं था। प्रदर्शन से किसी को ठेस पहुंची हो तो खेद व्यक्त करने से काेई गुरेज नहीं है।

