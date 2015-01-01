पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:संकटग्रस्त बच्चों की काउंसिलिंग जारी, 2935 का हुआ पुनर्वास, स्पासंरशिप के लिए भेजी सूची

धमतरी19 घंटे पहले
  
  • जिले में 46 बच्चे ऐसे मिले जिनके माता-पिता नहीं है

जिले में महिला बाल विकास विभाग की बाल संरक्षण टीम संकटग्रस्त बच्चों का सर्वे करने के बाद काउंसिलिंग कर रही है। जिले में 4046 बच्चों का सर्वे किया गया था। इन बच्चों को स्पासंरशिप योजना में शामिल किया जाना है। जिनके माता-पिता नहीं हैं उन बच्चों की काउंसिलिंग कर स्पासंरशिप योजना के लिए राज्य कार्यालय को जानकारी भेजी जा चुकी है।
जिले में 46 बच्चे ऐसे मिले जिनके माता-पिता नहीं है। इसके अलावा जिले में 2935 बच्चों का पुनर्वास किया गया है। इनमें जिनके सिर्फ मां और पिता हैं व पालने में अक्षम हैं, ऐसे परिवारों के बच्चों को सरकारी स्कूलों में दाखिला कराया गया। सभी बच्चों को स्कूल से मिलने वाली छात्रवृत्ति, सूखा राशन समेत अन्य सुविधाएं दिलाई जा रही हैं। इनकी बाल संरक्षण टीम निगरानी भी कर रही है।
14 छात्रावास और 27 बालगृह में गए: काउंसिलिंग के बाद 14 बच्चों को छात्रावास में रखा गया है, जबकि 27 बच्चे बालगृह में रखने के लिए बच्चों व उनके पालक राजी हो गए हैं। इन बच्चों को बालगृह में रखा गया है। अब 18 वर्ष तक बच्चे यहीं पढ़ाई करेंगे और अन्य कामाें का प्रशिक्षण भी लेंगे।
2935 बच्चों का पुनर्वास कराया गया है
जिला बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी आनंद पाठक ने बताया कि 2935 बच्चों का पुनर्वास किया गया है। स्कूलों में दाखिला मिल चुका है। छात्रावास और बालगृह में बच्चों को भी रखा गया है। जिले में 4046 बच्चों की काउंसिलिंग होनी है। बाकी बच्चों की काउंसिलिंग हो रही। स्पासंरशिप योजना के लिए चयनित बच्चों की सूची राज्य कार्यालय में भेजी गई।

200 बच्चों की जानकारी गलत मिली
4046 बच्चों में से 200 बच्चे ऐसे मिले, जिन्होंने गलत जानकारी दी थी। चयनित 4046 बच्चों की जब काउंसिलिंग की गई, तक इन बच्चों के माता-पिता दोनों जीवित थे। पिता बाहर काम करते थे, जबकि मां उनका पालन पोषण करती थी। जानकारी बताया गया था कि पिता नहीं या मां नहीं। काउंसिलिंग में इन बच्चों को स्पासंरशिप से बाहर किया गया।

