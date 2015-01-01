पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नेशनल ई-लोक अदालत:दंपती में था विवाद, लोक अदालत में सुलह

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विवाह के 3 प्रकरणों पर हुआ समझौता, नेशनल ई-लोक अदालत में 101 प्रकरणों का निराकरण

राष्ट्रीय विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण द्वारा न्यायालय में लंबित राजीनामा योग्य एवं प्री लिटिगेशन प्रकरणों के निराकरण के लिए नेशनल ई-लोक अदालत शनिवार को लगी। यह इस वर्ष का प्रथम नेशनल ई-लोक अदालत है।

परिवार न्यायालय के एक प्रकरण में पति-पत्नी के बीच आपसी झगड़ों पर समझौता कराया गया। परिवार न्यायालय में पत्नी ने पति पर सही तरीके से देखरेख नहीं करने, बात-बात में गाली-गलौज कर प्रताड़ित करने, बीमार होने पर ईलाज नहीं कराने, मायके छोड़कर चले जाने पर तथा वापस ले जाने के लिए प्रयास नहीं करने से परेशान होकर भरण पोषण के लिए आवेदन किया था।

इनके प्रकरण को नेशनल ई-लोक अदालत में रखा गया। न्यायालय के पीठासीन अधिकारी एवं अधिवक्ता की समझाईश पर पत्नी को वापस ससुराल लाने, उनकी देखरेख करने की शर्त पर राजीनामा किया गया। इसी तरह पत्नी ने पति द्वारा शराब पीकर मारपीट करने, अपशब्द कहने को लेकर अर्जुनी थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। लोक अदालत में मारपीट नहीं करने की समझाइश के बाद सुलह हुई।

जिला न्यायालय धमतरी के 5 खंडपीठ के अलावा व्यवहार न्यायालय कुरूद, नगरी के 1-1 खंडपीठ में नेशनल ई-लोक अदालत लगा। इसमें 101 प्रकरणों का निराकरण हुआ। नेशनल ई-लोक अदालत न्यायालय में लम्बित आपराधिक शमनीय मामले 62, धारा 138 लिखत परक्राम्य अधिनियम के 1 प्रकरण में 1 लाख 80 हजार का सेटलमेंट हुआ।

दुर्घटना के 12 प्रकरण में 85 लाख 45 हजार, वैवाहिक विवाद के 3 प्रकरण, श्रम न्यायालय के 2 प्रकरण में 3 लाख 35 हजार एवं अन्य सिविल प्रकरणों में 2 प्रकरण में 36 हजार 300 तथा बैंक प्रीलिटिगेशन के 19 प्रकरणों में 41 हजार 500 रुपए का सेटलमेंट कर निराकरण किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें