बसों में किराए की लूट:दोगुना भाड़ा मांगने पर रोज हो रहा विवाद, आरटीओ ने सालभर में एक बार की जांच

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • लाॅकडाउन के बाद से बसाें में लिया जा रहा मनमाना किराया, टिकट नहीं दे रहे, सूची भी नहीं लगाई

अनलाॅक हाेने के बाद लाेग धीरे-धीरे अपनी जिंदगी काे पटरी पर ला रहे हैं। काम के लिए बाहर निकल रहे हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें अक्सर बस से शहर से बाहर आना-जाना पड़ रहा है। विवाह मुहूर्त भी हैं। बसाें में खूब भीड़ है। बस संचालकाें काे लूट का माैका मिल गया है। ज्यादातर बसाें में डेढ़ से दाे गुना तक ज्यादा किराया वसूला जा रहा है। इसकी जानकारी परिवहन विभाग के अफसरों को भी है, लेकिन जांच करने की जहमत नहीं उठा रहे हैं। आरटीओ ने दिसंबर में पदस्थ होने के बाद एक बार ही जांच की है। धमतरी से मात्र 23 किलाेमीटर कुरुद का 45 से 50 रुपए व 63 किलाेमीटर कांकेर का 100 रुपए तक ले रहे हैं। लाॅकडाउन से पहले तक कुरुद का किराया 20 व कांकेर का 70 रुपए तक था। यानी दाेनाें स्थानाें का करीब 30 से 100 प्रतिशत ज्यादा किराया लिया जा रहा है। बड़ी बात यह कि टिकट पर यह किराया लिखकर भी नहीं दिया जा रहा है। इस कारण सवारियाें व बस कंडक्टराें में राेज बहस हाे रही है। शुक्रवार को रायपुर गए राजेश साहू ने बताया कि उनसे धमतरी से रायपुर का किराया 100 रुपए लिया गया। पहले 80 रुपए उसी बस में लगते थे। नहीं देने की बात कही तो बस से उतर जाने कहा गया।

कम दूरी जाने वालों को ज्यादा नुकसान
ज्यादा किराया वसूलकर बस संचालक मनमानी कर रहे हैं। अफसरों ने भी खुली छूट दे रखी है। लंबी दूरी में करीब 25 से 30 प्रतिशत तक व कम दूरी पर करीब 50 प्रतिशत तक किराया ज्यादा लिया जा रहा है। सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान कम दूरी की यात्रा करने वाले लाेगाें काे हाे रही है। धमतरी से पुरुर, नगरी, केरेगांव, कुरुद, भखारा जैसे आसपास के स्थानाें पर जाने वालाें से लगभग दाे गुना किराया राउंड फिगर में लिया जा रहा है।

दिसंबर में हुई थी जांच
बसों की निगरानी की जिम्मेदारी परिवहन विभाग की है। परिवहन अधिकारी ने आने पर कुछ दिन जांच की भी, लेकिन उसके बाद शांत पड़ गए। जानकारी के मुताबिक परिवहन अधिकारी ने अंतिम बार बसों की जांच दिसंबर में की थी। इसके बाद करीब 12 महीने हो गए हैं दोबारा बसाें की जांच नहीं की है।

किसी भी बस में किराया सूची नहीं
बस संचालक पहले ताे अपनी मांगे मनवाने के लिए प्रयास करते रहे। उनकी जरूरी मांगाें काे शासन ने मान भी लिया है। इसके बाद अब बसाें काे घाटे में चलने की बात कहते हुए किराया भी डेढ़ से दाे गुना तक वसूला जा रहा है। बड़ी बात यह कि बसाें में नई पुरानी काेई किराया सूची नहीं लगी है। यात्री से जितना किराया मांगा जाता है उतना वह मजबूरी में दे देता है। परिवार के साथ हाेने के कारण वे बहस न कर चुपचाप किराया दे देते हैं।

ज्यादा किराया लेना गलत
जिला बस एसेसिएशन के अध्यक्ष महावीर प्रसाद गुप्ता ने कहा ज्यादा किराया लिया जाना गलत है। लंबी दूरी की बसों में ज्यादा किराया लेने की शिकायतें हैं। सामान्य बसों में तो सामान्य किराया ही लिया जा रहा है। विभाग को इसकी जांच करके जो नियम है उसका पालन कराना चाहिए।
शिकायत पर जांच कर कार्रवाई करेंगे: अफसर
क्षेत्रीय परिवहन अधिकारी गाैरव साहू के अजीब तर्क हैं। वे ज्यादा किराया वसूली नहीं मान रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लंबी दूरी की व लक्जरी बसों में पहले भी रायपुर तक के 100 रुपए लेते थे, अब भी वही ले रहे हैं। कोई शिकायत नहीं आई है। शिकायत आती है तो जांच कर कार्रवाई करेंगे।

