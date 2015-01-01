पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रात्रिकालीन क्रिकेट:फाइनल में डाक बंगला ने नवागांव काे 70 रन से हराया

धमतरी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टॉस जीतकर हारे, श्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज यश, गेंदबाज कोमल रहे, शहर के 14 वार्डों व 6 विभागाें की टीमें हुईं शामिल

पीजी काॅलेज स्टेडियम में दुधिया रोशनी के बीच 15 दिवसीय रात्रिकालीन क्रिकेट स्पर्धा मैच का फाइनल हुआ। मंगलवार रात 11.30 बजे तक हुए फाइनल मुकाबले के साथ प्रतियाेगिता समाप्त हाे गई। 3 घंटे चले इस मैच में डाक बंगला वार्ड की टीम ने नवागांव टीम को 70 रन से हराकर ट्राफी पर कब्जा किया। टाॅस जीतने के बाद नवागांव की टीम ने मैच गंवा दिया। विजेता टीम को 51 हजार रुपए का पुरस्कार मिला। सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज यश और गेंदबाज कोमल रहे। जिला क्रिकेट संघ और मॉर्निंग क्रिकेट क्लब ने 1 से 15 दिसंबर तक रात्रिकालीन टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट मैच स्पर्धा पीजी कॉलेज स्टेडियम मैदान पर कराई। 14 दिसंबर को ब्राह्मणपारा व नवागांव के बीच, डाकबंगला व साल्हेवार पारा वार्ड टीम के बीच सेमीफाइनल मुकाबला हुआ। इन मैचाें में नवागांव व डाक बंगला की टीम ने अपने-अपने मैच जीत कर फाइनल में स्थान बनाया। मंगलवार को रात 8.30 बजे से नवागांव वार्ड और डाक बंगला वार्ड टीम के बीच फाइनल मैच का टॉस हुआ। नवागांव वार्ड की टीम ने टाॅस जीतकर फील्डिंग करने का फैसला किया। मात्र 5 ओवर में 23 रन पर डाक बंगला वार्ड टीम के 6 विकट गिर चुके थे। अंतिम समय में टीम के शुभम इडनानी ने 24 गेंदों पर 64 रन की आतिशी पारी खेली। शानदार 9 छक्के लगाए। इसकी बदौलत डाक बंगला टीम ने 12 ओवरों में 110 रन का स्कोर बनाया। दूसरी पारी में बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी नवागांव वार्ड की टीम शुरू से ही दबाव में नजर आईं। 8 ओवरों में ही 40 रन पर ऑलआउट हो गई। इस तरह से डाक बंगला वार्ड की टीम ने 70 रन से मैच जीत कर प्रतियोगिता का खिताब अपने नाम किया।

सर्वश्रेष्ठ कैच का पुरस्कार कैलाश को मिला
24 गेंद पर 64 रनों की पारी खेलने के लिए शुभम इडनानी को मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। प्रतियोगिता में सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज यश राजपूत, सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाज कोमल सर्वा बने। दोनों को 2100-2100 रुपए नकद पुरस्कार मिले। प्रथम एवं द्वितीय सेमी फाइनल के मैन ऑफ द मैच मोहम्मद इशहाक उस्मान एवं शुभम इडनानी को 2100 रुपए नकद अफगान टाइगर ग्रुप द्वारा दिए गए। सर्वश्रेष्ठ कैच का पुरस्कार कैलाश बख्तनी सिंधी क्लब को मिला। फाइनल मैच के मैन ऑफ द मैच शुभम इडनानी को 3100 रुपए नकद एवं ट्रॉफी कैलाश बख्तानी द्वारा दी गई। विजेता टीम डाक बंगला को 51000 रुपए नकद एवं ट्रॉफी धमतरी विधायक रंजना साहू व उपविजेता टीम नवागांव को 31000 नकद एवं ट्रॉफी रिसाईपारा पूर्व के पार्षद रूपेश राजपूत ने दी।

इन 14 वार्डों की टीमों ने लिया था हिस्सा
पीजी कॉलेज स्टेडियम में 1 दिसंबर से 15 दिवसीय रात्रिकालीन टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन धमतरी जिला क्रिकेट संघ व मॉर्निंग क्रिकेट क्लब ने किया था। इस प्रतियोगिता में हटकेशर, नवागांव, ब्राह्मणपारा, सुंदरगंज वार्ड, स्वामी विवेकानंद वार्ड, साल्हेवारपारा, नयापारा, अंबेडकर वार्ड, डाक बंगला वार्ड, रामपुर, रामसागरपारा, गोकुलपुर वार्ड, बनियापारा और आमापारा वार्ड के अलावा 6 अन्य शासकीय विभाग, क्लब की टीम ने भाग लिया था।

अतिथियों ने कहा- आयोजन और प्रतिभागियों का प्रदर्शन शानदार
समापन समारोह में अतिथि बतौर विधायक रंजना साहू, महापौर विजय देवांगन, कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष शरद लोहाना, निगम सभापति अनुराग मसीह मौजूद थे। अतिथियों ने कहा कि प्रतिभा को आगे बढ़ाने आयोजकों का यह आयोजन व प्रतियोगिता में शामिल रहीं प्रतिभागी टीमाें का प्रदर्शन शानदार रहा। कार्यक्रम में धमतरी क्रिकेट संघ के अध्यक्ष शरद रणसिंह, मॉर्निंग क्रिकेट क्लब के अध्यक्ष इजराइल खिलची, अजय बाबर, राकेश दीवान, सतीशचंद्र त्रिपाठी, सकुश गुप्ता, विनय यादव, संकेत गुप्ता उपस्थित थे।

