प्रदर्शन:उदंती सीतानदी टाइगर रिजर्व को निरस्त करने की मांग

धमतरी14 घंटे पहले
उदंती सीतानदी टाइगर रिजर्व को निरस्त करने की मांग करते हुए जिला पंचायत सदस्य अनीता ध्रुव समेत भाजपा ने एक दिनी धरना प्रदर्शन कलेक्टोरेट में किया। प्रदर्शन के बाद मुख्यमंत्री के नाम से अपर कलेक्टर जितेंद्र कुर्रे व गरियाबंद में अपर कलेक्टर जेआर चौरसिया को ज्ञापन दिया। जिला पंचायत सदस्य अनीता ध्रुव ने कहा कि नगरी ब्लाॅक के उदंती सीतानदी टाइगर रिजर्व में कई वर्षों से बाघ नहीं हैं। इसके बाद भी यहां 30 से 40 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जा चुके हैं। इस क्षेत्र में नगरी ब्लॉक के 36 गांव और गरियाबंद जिले के 40 गांव के 30 हजार लोग निवास करते हैं। लोगों को अधिकारियों की झूठी जानकारी के कारण किसी प्रकार की सुविधाएं नहीं मिल रही। इस क्षेत्र में बाघ नहीं होने पर टाइगर रिजर्व से निरस्त किया जाए। प्रदर्शन के दौरान भाजपा महिला मोर्चा मंडल अध्यक्ष श्यामा साहू, पार्षद रितेश नेताम, चित्ररेखा निर्मलकर, कोमल दास मानिकपुरी आदि शामिल थे।

विस्थापन पर रोक लगाएं
जिला पंचायत सदस्य अनीता ध्रुव ने कहा कि उदंती सीतानदी टाइगर रिजर्व में बाघ नहीं है, तो यहां के लोगों का अन्यत्र विस्थापन नहीं किया जाए। यहां 200 से अधिक कैमरे लगाए गए हैं, जिनमें बाघ के होने की पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई। कैमरे में बाघ नहीं देखे गए, ऐसे में लोगों को विस्थापन न किया जाए।
नहीं बने पुल, स्कूल भी नहीं
उदंती सीतानदी क्षेत्र में सड़क, पुल-पुलिए, बिजली की सुविधा नहीं है। बारिश के दिनों में यहां संपर्क टूट जाता है। स्कूल से आने-जाने छात्रों को 30 किमी तक जाना पड़ता है।

