मांग:धान खरीदी के समय कर्मचारियों का तबादला न करने की मांग

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
सहकारी समिति कर्मचारी संघ ने बफर लिमिट और 72 घंटे की व्यवस्था को बंद कराने समेत 12 मांगों के संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री, खाद्य नागरिक आपूर्ति एवं उपभोक्ता संरक्षण सचिव, पंजीयक सहकारी संस्था के नाम से कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया। संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र सोनगेर, उपाध्यक्ष नेपालराम साहू, भानेंद्र साहू, गोपालराम साहू, रोहित साहू आदि ने बताया कि धान खरीदी के बाद हर रोज मिलर्स द्वारा धान का शत प्रतिशत उठाव किया जाए। बफर लिमिट एवं 72 घंटे की व्यवस्था काे पूरी तरह बंद किया जाए। इसके अलावा खरीदी के 5 दिन पहले टोकन साफ्टवेयर जारी किया जाए। खरीदी के एक-दो दिन पहले जारी होने पर समिति में भगदड़ की स्थिति रहती है। सदस्यों ने बताया कि समिति के कर्मचारियों का धान खरीदी के दौरान स्थानांतरण न किया जाए। ऐसे करने से खरीदी समेत अन्य काम प्रभावित होता है। यदि स्थानांतरण होता है, तो सातवें वेतनमान अनुदान शासन दे। चौकीदार से प्रबंधक तक स्थाई रूप से स्थानांतरण करे।

20 लाख का बीमा मुआवजा दें
सदस्यों ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान समिति में अनावश्यक भीड़ न हो, इसके लिए प्रशासन द्वारा व्यवस्था की जाए। कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर में संक्रमण से किसी कर्मचारी की मृत्यु होने पर 20 लाख रुपए का बीमा दिया जाए। समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी के दौरान ग्राम सेवक, पटवारी, पंचायत सचिव, शिक्षक का बीते वर्ष की तरह इस वर्ष भी सहयोग लिया जाए। खरीदी से लेकर परिवहन तक किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी होती है, तो सभी को जिम्मेदार माना जाए।

