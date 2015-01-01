पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धमतरी का मामला:ट्रक ड्राइवर को भेजा था धान लाने, शातिर ने 150 बोरे धान किसी और को बेच दिए और हो गया फरार

धमतरी11 मिनट पहले
फोटो धमतरी के पुलिस थाने की है।शिकायतकर्ताओं ने संदेह जताया है कि ड्राइवर के साथ इस कांड में कुछ और लोग भी शामिल हो सकते हैं।
  • अब पुलिस को आरोपी ट्रक ड्राइवर की है तलाश
  • गबन करने का केस भी किया गय दर्ज

धमतरी में एक ट्रक ड्राइवर ने अपने मालिक को चूना लगा दिया। इसे धान लाने के लिए लखनपुरी भेजा गया था। यहां से वह कुरुद धान लेकर आ रहा था। ट्रक धान की बोरियों से भरा था। बीच रास्ते इसने गजब की सेंटर की। ट्रक में लदे धान में से बोरियां किसी और को बेच दी और फरार हो गया। जब ट्रक तय समय पर पहुंचा नहीं तो इस कांड का खुलासा हुआ है। अब पुलिस ने आरोपी ट्रक ड्राइवर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। धमतरी और दूसरे जिलों में पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है।

यह है पूरा मामला
इस केस में फरार ट्रक चालक का नाम जीवन साहू है। शिकायतकर्ता वीरेंद्र पासवान ने बताया कि 10 नवंबर को छत्तीसगढ राज्य सहकारी वितरण संघ मर्यादित मुख्यालय रायपुर के लखनपुरी केंद्र पर ट्रक को भेजा गया। यह सेंटर कांकेर जिले में है। इसी दिन कुरुद स्थित विजय फूड नाम की संस्था से 700 बोरे पतला धान लाने के लिए भी जीवन को भेजा गया। करीब 265 क्विंटल वजनी इस कंसाइनमेंट को लेने जीवन ट्रक लेकर चला गया। वहां से धान लेकर निकल गया।

11 नवंबर की सुबह विजय फूड के मुंशी ने रास्ते में ट्रक खड़ा पाया। सिहावा चौक धमतरी जिले में यह ट्रक खड़ा मिला और जीवन गायब था। उसने अपनी कंपनी में इसकी जानकारी दी। ट्रक को चेक किया गया। इसमें लोड 700 बोरों में से लगभग 150 बोरे गायब मिले। इसके बाद मामला पुलिस के पास पहुंचा। पुलिस इस केस में आस-पास धान का अवैध व्यापार करने वालों से भी पूछताछ कर रही है। 150 बोरों की गड़बड़ी अकेली नहीं हो सकती है। अंदेशा जताया जा रहा है आरोपी ने पूरी प्लानिंग और टीम के साथ इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया होगा।

