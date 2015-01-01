पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:डाकघर में बना रहे पेंशनरों का डिजिटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र

धमतरी19 घंटे पहले
  • बैंक व च्वाइस सेंटर में अब पेंशनरों को नहीं भटकना पड़ेगा, मात्र 70 रुपए में बनेंगे, 5 मिनट में मिलेगा

इंडियन पोस्टल पेमेंट बैंक लोगों को बैंक की सारी सुविधाएं सरल तरीके से मिल रही। पूरी तरह पेपरलेस हो चुका है। लोगों को घर पहुंच सेवा भी दी जा रही है। सेवा में विस्तार करते हुए आईपीपीबी ने जीवन प्रमाण पत्र (लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट) बनवाना शुरू कर दिया है। इस प्रमाण पत्र के लिए पेंशनरों को बैंकों के कई बार चक्कर लगाने पड़ते थे। च्वाइस सेंटर में भी बनवाने के लिए 100 से 200 रुपए देने पड़ते, कई दिनों से प्रमाण पत्र मिलते। अब यह प्रमाण पत्र डाकघर में दिया जा रहा है। मात्र 70 रुपए में ही डिजीटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र 5 मिनट में बनाकर दे रहे हैं। इसकी शुरुआत 1 नवंबर से हो चुकी है। जिले में 60 हजार से अधिक पेंशनर्स को फायदा होगा। हफ्तेभर में ही जिले के 30 पेंशनरों ने प्रमाण पत्र बनवा लिए। किसी भी बैंक में पेंशनर्स की पेंशन आती है, उसे उसी बैंक में जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनाना जरूरी नहीं है। वह डाकघर से प्रमाण पत्र बनवा सकता है।
जीवन प्रमाण पत्र के लिए आधार नंबर जरूरी: पेंशनर्स के पास आधार नंबर होना जरूरी है। इसके अलावा पीपीओ नंबर, मोबाइल नंबर डाकघर में देना होगा। पोस्टमैन आधार के माध्यम से डिजीटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र जारी करेंगे, जो खुद ही पेंशन जारी करने वाले से संबंधित विभाग या बैंक में अपडेट हो जाएगा।
घर पहुंच सुविधा भी मिलेगी: दिव्यांग व बुजुर्गों को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने के लिए डाकघर जाने की जरूरत नहीं है। इंडियन पोस्टल पेमेंट बैंक घर पहुंच सुविधा दे रहा है। नजदीकी पोस्टमैन से संपर्क कर उसे सूचना देनी है। इसके बाद पोस्टमैन संबंधित व्यक्ति के घर पहुंचकर डिजीटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनाएगा।
पेंशनर आईडी बनानी होगी
डिजीटल सर्टिफिकेट पाने के लिए पेंशनरों को एक खास प्रमाण आईडी बनानी होगी। यह विशिष्ट आईडी होती है। यानि हर एक पेंशनर के लिए यह अलग-अलग होती है। पेंशन इसे अपने आधार नंबर और बायोमेट्रिक्स का उपयोग करके बना सकते हैं। पहली बार इस आईडी को जनरेट करने के लिए पेंशनर स्थानीय सिटीजन सर्विस सेंटर जा सकते हैं। पेंशनर को आधार नंबर, मोबाइल नंबर, पेंशन पेमेंट आर्डर नंबर और पेंशन खाता संख्या के अलावा अंगुली के निशान देने होंगे।

30 लोगों ने बनवाए डिजिटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र
इंडियन पोस्टल पेमेंट बैंक मैनेजर बैसाख दास ने बताया कि धमतरी जिले के डाकघर में पेंशनरों का जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनना शुरू हो गया है। सप्ताहभर में 30 लोगों ने प्रमाण पत्र भी बनवा लिए। केंद्र या राज्य सरकार के पेंशनर को हर साल एक नवंबर से 31 दिसंबर के बीच में जीवन प्रमाण पत्र देना पड़ता है, ताकि उन्हें पेंशन मिलती रहे। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के पेंशन अपने नजदीकी शाखा के डाकघर में बनवा सकेंगे। इसके लिए सिर्फ 70 रुपए लगेंगे।

