आत्महत्या:मायके जाने के नाम पर विवाद, पति-पत्नी ने लगाई फांसी

जीजामगांव/धमतरी13 घंटे पहले
  • 4 माह पहले हुई थी शादी, बिरेझर चौकी के भैंसबोड की घटना, दोनों पक्षों का आज होगा बयान

शादी के 4 माह बाद पति-पत्नी ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। बताया जा रहा कि महिला मायके जाना चाहती थी, जिसे पति ने रोका। दोनों के बीच विवाद हुआ। इसके बाद महिला ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पत्नी काे फांसी पर झूलता देख पति ने भी फांसी लगा ली। विवाहिता होने के कारण तहसीलदार की उपस्थिति में पुलिस ने पंचनामा की कार्रवाई की।
पुलिस के मुताबिक यह घटना बिरेझर चौकी क्षेत्र के भैंसबोड की है। रामकुमार तारक के बेटे अजय तारक (23) की शादी 4 माह पहले जुलाई में लता तारक (21) से हुई थी। लता का मायका राजिम के पास दुचेरा गांव है। दाेनाें बुधवार रात खाना खाकर अपने कमरे में सोने चले गए। गुरुवार सुबह कमरे से बाहर नहीं निकले तो अजय के पिता उठाने गए। आवाज लगाने पर कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। दरवाजे को धक्का दिया। दोनों कमरे में नहीं थे। परिजन ने दोनों को ढूंढना शुरू किया। करीब 9 बजे घर के एक कमरे में ही सामान रखने के लिए बनाए जाने वाले पटाैहां पर अजय और लता की लाशें साड़ी के फंदे पर झूलती मिलीं। तुरंत फंदे से दोनों को उतारा गया। दोनों की मौत हो गई थी। बिरेझर पुलिस को घटना की सूचना दी गई। जांच अधिकारी रामसिंह साहू व अन्य जवान मौके पर आए।
तहसीलदार की उपस्थिति में किया गया पंचनामा
दोनों की शादी को 4 माह ही हुआ था। मामला विवाहिता से जुड़ा था। ऐसे में पुलिस ने पंचनामा के लिए तहसीलदार को बुलाया। उनकी उपस्थिति में पंचनामा की कार्रवाई की गई। मृतक के घर की तलाशी ली। पुलिस को कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला। जांच के लिए मोबाइल जब्त किया गया है। दोनों का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजन को दिया गया।
जांच से होगा खुलासा
जांच अधिकारी रामसिंह ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक जांच में मामला खुदकुशी है। पूछताछ में पता चला कि मृतका लता तारक गुरुवार को मायके जाने वाली थी। इसी बात पर पति-पत्नी में विवाद हुअा। इसके बाद दोनों फांसी लगा ली। दोनों पक्षों का शुक्रवार को बयान होगा। जांच के बाद ही मौत का खुलासा होगा।

