उपलब्धि:डॉक्टरों व स्टाफ ने 92% बच्चों काे बचाया, एसएनसीयू प्रदेश में फिर नंबर-1

धमतरी12 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले साल भी बीमार होने वाले 91.1% नवजात को बचाकर िजला अस्पताल का एसएनसीयू प्रदेश में अव्वल था, इस बार अपना ही रिकॉर्ड सुधारा

अजय देवांगन | नवजात बच्चाें काे बचाने में धमतरी जिला अस्पताल का एसएनसीयू (सिक न्यूबॉर्न केयर यूनिट) प्रदेश में फिर पहले स्थान पर रहा है। यह लगातार दूसरा साल है जब यहां का एसएनसीयू प्रदेश में अव्वल रहा है। प्रदेश के अन्य बड़े शहराें के एसएनसीयू बच्चाें काे बचाने के मामले में आसपास भी नहीं हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक बीमार बच्चों को बचाना सबसे कठिन माना जाता है लेकिन जिला अस्पताल के एसएनसीयू स्टाफ व डॉक्टराें ने बच्चाें काे मां की तरह सहेजा, उनकी चिंता की और लगातार दूसरे साल पहले स्थान पर रहा है। अपने ही रिकाॅर्ड काे और बेहतर किया है। बीते साल भी एसएनसीयू प्रदेश में पहले स्थान पर रहा था।
जिला अस्पताल के एसएनसीयू में सबसे ज्यादा बच्चों को बचाया जा रहा है। इस साल यहां से 92.2 प्रतिशत बच्चे स्वस्थ हाेकर घर गए हैं। यह पिछले साल के मुकाबले 1 प्रतिशत ज्यादा हैं। यानि जिला अस्पताल एसएनसीयू ने अपना ही रिकाॅर्ड दुरुस्त किया है। बीते साल यहां बच्चाें काे बचाने की दर 91.1 प्रतिशत रही थी।
एसएनसीयू ज्यादातर ऐसे बच्चे आते हैं जिनके बचने की उम्मीद बेहद कम हाेती है इसके बावजूद यहां के डॉक्टर व स्टाफ उम्मीद नहीं छाेड़ते। बच्चे के आते ही उसकी विशेष चिकित्सा शुरू हाे जाती है। यहां पदस्थ दाे डॉक्टर अखिलेश देवांगन व आशीष अग्रवाल के साथ ही 12 स्टाफ नर्स पूरी शिद्दत से बच्चे काे बचाने के लिए जुट जाते हैं। यहां तैनात 7 सफाईकर्मी भी बच्चों के लिए जरूरी सुरक्षा उपायाें काे अपनाती हैं।

तीन बार होती है वार्ड की सफाई, 24 घंटे निगरानी
एसएनसीयू में तीन बार पूरी सजगता के साथ सफाई कराई जाती है ताकि संक्रमण की शून्य रहे। 24 घंटे की निगरानी के लिए नर्साें की ड्यूटी रहती है। बीच-बीच में इनकी सतर्कता का परीक्षण भी डॉक्टरों व नर्साें के द्वारा किया जाता है ताकि काेई लापरवाही की गुंजाइश न रहे।

वार्ड में यह जरूरी उपकरण

  • वेंटीलेटर - 2
  • बेबी वॉर्मर - 13
  • फाेटाे थेरेपी - 2

100 प्रतिशत सजगता, लापरवाही जीराे
एसएनसीयू में 100 सजगता व जीराे लापरवाही के सिद्धांत काे लागू किया गया है। इसमें ढील देने की छूट किसी काे भी नहीं है। यहां तैनात मुख्य नर्स रूथ मसीह इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखती हैं। रात में भी काेई बच्चा गंभीर स्थिति में आता है ताे तुरंत ही डॉक्टरों काे सूचना दी जाती। डाक्टर भी बगैर समय गवाएं तुरंत जांच करने व जरूरी इलाज के लिए आते हैं। शिशु राेग विशेषज्ञ बीके साहू की निगरानी व मार्गदर्शन में एसएनसीयू काे चलाया जा रहा है।

प्रदेश में पहले 5 जिले और बचाए गए बच्चे

  • धमतरी - 92.2 प्रतिशत
  • नारायणपुर - 85.4 प्रतिशत
  • कवर्था - 85.1 प्रतिशत
  • बालाेद - 83.9 प्रतिशत
  • काेरबा - 83.5 प्रतिशत

संक्रमण से सबसे ज्यादा खतरा, इसके भी इंतजाम
डॉक्टराें के मुताबिक बच्चाें काे सबसे ज्यादा खतरा संक्रमण से हाेता है। इस खतरे से हर स्थिति में बच्चाें काे बचाया जाता है। डॉक्टर नर्स हाथाें काे साफ करके ही बच्चाें काे छूते हैं। साथ ही मुंह पर मास्क, हाथाें में ग्लब्स व सिर काे कवर करके रखते हैं। सफाईकर्मी भी वार्ड में जाते वक्त संक्रमण काे राेकने के उपाय करती हैं। बच्चाें काे मां से मिलवाते वक्त भी संक्रमण काे राेकने के सभी जरूरी उपाय किए जाते हैं।

साल दर साल बढ़ रही बच्चाें की संख्या
एसएनसीयू 2012-13 में शुरू हुआ। अब तक यहां 4687 बच्चाें का इलाज किया जा चुका है। साल दर साल संख्या बढ़ रही है। यहां बालाेद, कांकेर, गरियाबंद, राजनांदगांव के भी बच्चे आते हैं।

