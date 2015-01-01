पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:राइस मिल जाने निकला ड्राइवर 150 कट्टा धान बेचकर भागा

धमतरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिहावा चौक में मिला ट्रक, आरोपी पर केस दर्ज

लखनपुरी से 700 कट्टा धान भरकर कुरुद राइस मिल जाने निकला ट्रक ड्राइवर रास्ते में 150 कट्ठा धान बेच कर फरार हो गया। वाहन मालिक को ट्रक सिहावा चौक में खड़ी मिली। पुलिस ने वाहन मालिक की रिपोर्ट पर आरोपी ड्राइवर के खिलाफ अमानत में खयानत का केस दर्ज किया। कोतवाली पुलिस के मुताबिक अभनपुर निवासी वीरेंद्र पासवान (30) ने थाना में रिपोर्ट लिखवाई। बताया कि ट्रक सीजी 04 एचडब्लू 8997 उनके नाम से रजिस्टर्ड है। रायपुर तेलीबांधा के जय जवान चौक निवासी जीवन पिता बालसखु राम साहू ड्राइवर है, जो 21 अक्टूबर से गाड़ी चला रहा है। 10 नवंबर को छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य सहकारी वितरण संघ मर्यादित मुख्यालय रायपुर केन्द्र लखनपुरी जिला कांकेर में धान लोड करने गया था। करीब 11.20 बजे विजय फूड कुरूद ले जाने के लिए पतला धान 700 बोरा वजनी 265.14 क्विंटल धान लोड किया। कुरूद के लिए निकला था।

ऐसे हुआ मामले का खुलासा
विजय फूड कुरूद का मुंशी धमतरी आया तो 11 नवंबर सुबह करीब 9.30 बजे फोन कर बताया कि ट्रक सीजी 04 ए डब्लू 8997 सिहावा चौक धमतरी के पास मेन रोड में खड़ा है, ड्राइवर नहीं है। तब वह अपने साथी विक्रम सिंग के साथ सुबह 10.30 बजे धमतरी आए। ट्रक के पास विजय फूड का मुंशी खड़ा था। तीनों ट्रक में भरे धान को चेक किए तो 150 बोरा धान नहीं था, जिसकी कीमत करीब 1 लाख रुपए है। ड्राइवर जीवन साहू ने किसी को धान बेचा और पैसा लेकर फरार हो गया।
धारा 407 का केस दर्ज
जांच अधिकारी आरके साहू ने बताया कि ट्रक ड्रायवर जीवन साहू द्वारा संपत्ति को आपराधिक विश्वासघात किया है। वीरेंद्र पासवान की रिपोर्ट पर आरोपी जीवन के खिलाफ धारा 407 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रम्प बोले- कुछ हफ्तों में उपलब्ध होगी वैक्सीन, अमेरिका में लॉकडाउन नहीं होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें