पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिविर:61 चालकों की आंखों की जांच, 2 में मिले रंग दोष

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान के तहत यातायात पुलिस ने वाहन चालकों की आंख और स्वास्थ्य की जांच कराई

यातायात पुलिस जिले में 32वांं राष्ट्रीय सड़क सुरक्षा माह मना रही है। मंगलवार को ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने वाहन चालकों के लिए स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण शिविर लगाया। 61 वाहन चालकों की आंखों की जांच कराई। दो वाहन चालक कलर ब्लाइंडनेस (रंग दोष)से ग्रसित मिले। जिन्हे आंखों की सुरक्षा से संबंधित टिप्स दिए। इस दौरान नेत्र सहायक अधिकारी गुरुशरण साहू, पीएन साहू, भूपेंद्र साहू, संतोष साहू, टीआई सत्यकला रामटेके, एसआई शत्रुधन पांडेय, एएसआई ध्रुव, बोधन ध्रुव मौजूद रहे।

मगरलोड में कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया
मगरलोड में यातायात पुलिस द्वारा कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। विद्यार्थियों को यातायात नियमों की जानकारी दी गई। लायंस क्लब के पदाधिकारियों के सहयोग से वाहन चालकों को यातायात नियमों की जानकारी देने पंपलेट बांटे। बिना नंबर वाले वाहन चालकों को नंबर प्लेट लिखवाने, सिग्नल पर स्टॉप लाइन का पालन करने, रॉन्ग साइड पर वाहन नहीं चलाने, वाहन चालने के दौरान समस्त दस्तावेज अपने साथ रखने, दुपहिया वाहन चलाते समय हेलमेट पहनने, चार पहिया वाहनों में सीट बेल्ट लगाकर वाहन चलाने की समझाइश दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser