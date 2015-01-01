पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माॅडल थाना कुरूद में वारदात:शादी की सूचना देने थाने गया किसान, थाना परिसर से 1 लाख चाेरी

धमतरी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैंक से रुपए निकाल थाने गया था किसान, धमतरी में उठाईगिरी करने वालों पर शक

बैंक से रुपए निकालकर मंगलवार काे कुरूद थाने में शादी की सूचना देने गए किसान की बाइक की डिक्की से एक लाख रुपए चाेरी हाे गए। यह वारदात थाना परिसर में ही हुई। किसान बाइक खड़ी करके अंदर गया था। डिग्गी में एक लाख रुपए रखे थे। जानकारी के मुताबिक मंगलवार को सिंधौरीकला के किसान भुनेश्वर पटेल ने बैंक से 1 लाख रुपए निकाले थे। घर में बेटे की शादी है। प्रशासन की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक वे सूचना देने दोपहर करीब 2 बजे थाने में गए। बाइक थाना परिसर में खड़ी की। इसी दाैरान डिक्की से 1 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए गए। इस वारदात में भी धमतरी के अठवानी गली में 3 दिन पहले 2 कपड़ा व्यापारी के बैग से ढाई लाख रुपए निकालकर भागने वालाें पर ही संदेह किया जा रहा है। पुलिस के मुताबिक कुरुद के सिंधौरीकला निवासी भुनेश्वर पटेल (48) के बेटे की इसी महीने शादी है। वे अपने बेटे के साथ बाइक सीजी 05 एबी 8905 से कुरूद सहकारी बैंक पैसे निकालने आए थे। बैंक से 1 लाख रुपए निकाले। बाहर आकर गिनती की और एक थैले में डालकर बाइक में लगी कपड़े की डिक्की में रख दिए। लौटते समय दोनों पिता-पुत्र शादी की जानकारी देने कुरूद थाने गए। डिक्की में कैश था इसलिए भुनेश्वर थाने में गया और बेटा बाइक के पास ही खड़ा रहा। पुलिस जवान ने भुनेश्वर को नाम, पता डायरी में लिखने कहा। उनके पास पेन नहीं था तो अपने बेटे को अंदर बुलाया। करीब 5 मिनट बाद दोनों पिता-पुत्र थाने से बाहर आए तो डिक्की खुली मिली। थैला गायब था। भुनेश्वर ने इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी। थाना परिसर से 1 लाख रुपए की चोरी होने से पुलिस के भी होश उड़ गए। टीआई ने उच्चाधिकारियों को घटना की जानकारी दी। कुरूद के पुलिस अधिकारी, जवान छानबीन में जुटे।

कैमरे में बाइक से भागते दिखे दो युवक
पुलिस ने कुरूद थाने के आसपास लगे कैमरे के फुटेज ढूंढे। कैमरे में बाइक सवार दो युवक भागते दिखे है। बाइक चालक ने हेलमेट लगाया था, पीछे बैठे दूसरे व्यक्ति के सिर पर टोपी व चेहरे पर रूमाल बंधा था। बाइक पर नंबर प्लेट नहीं थी। 3 दिन पहले धमतरी के अठवानी गली में भी कोलकाता से वसूली करने आए 2 कपड़ा व्यापारी के बैग से ढाई लाख रुपए निकालकर भाग गए। इस वारदात से जुड़े कुछ फुटेज से मंगलवार को हुई वारदात के फुटेज से मिलाया। दोनों वारदात एक जैसे ही है।

जगदलपुर में वारदात के बाद धमतरी आया था गिरोह
धमतरी की अठवानी गली में हुई ढाई लाख की उठाईगिरी के ठीक एक दिन पहले जगदलपुर में भी वारदात हुई थी। पुलिस अफसरों ने जांच में खुलासा किया कि जगदलपुर से वारदात कर अज्ञात व्यक्ति धमतरी आए। यहां वारदात कर रायपुर की ओर भागे। इससे साफ है कि धमतरी में गिरोह सक्रिय है। पुलिस अफसरों ने ईरानी गैंग पर संदेह जताया है।

