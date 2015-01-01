पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती-किसानी:किसान बढ़े पर गिरदावरी में 2400 एकड़ रकबा हुआ कम, सरकार के 9 करोड़ बचेंगे

धमतरी12 घंटे पहले
  • बीते वर्ष रकबा कम करने को लेकर किसानों ने किया था प्रदर्शन, इस वर्ष मौके पर जाकर की गिरदावरी

समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। इसके पहले गिरदावरी और किसानों का पंजीयन किया गया। जिले में किसानों की संख्या बढ़ी, लेकिन रकबा घट गया। खरीफ वर्ष 2020-21 में 1 लाख 19 हजार 525 हेक्टेयर रकबे का धान समर्थन मूल्य में बेचने के लिए 1 लाख 11 हजार 397 किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया है। बीते वर्ष 1 लाख 20 हजार 497 हेक्टेयर रकबे का धान बेचने के लिए 1 लाख 5 हजार किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया था।
इस वर्ष गिरदावरी खेतों में जाकर की गई, इस कारण बीते वर्ष से 972 हेक्टेयर रकबा घट गया है। रकबे घटने के साथ ही सरकार के 9 करोड़ रुपए बचेंगे। बीते वर्ष खरीदी शुरू होने के बाद रकबा घटाने को लेकर किसानों ने प्रदर्शन किया था। इस कारण राजस्व और कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों से खेतों में जाकर सही गिरदावरी करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। सभी को भुइयां पोर्टल में अपलोड किया गया। इसी आधार पर किसानों का पंजीयन समर्थन मूल्य में धान बेचने किया।
सॉफ्टवेयर नहीं मिला: 8 दिन बाद प्रदेश में धान की खरीदी होनी है। टोकन सिस्टम से इस वर्ष भी खरीदी की जाएगी। सॉफ्टवेयर अब तक सोसायटियों में नहीं पहुंचा। बताया गया कि 27 व 28 नवंबर को सॉफ्टवेयर मिलेगा। इसका ट्रायल किया जाएगा। इसके बाद ही किसान टोकन कटवाएंगे। इसके 3 दिन बाद खरीदी शुरू होगी। इस दौरान किसानों की भीड़ रहेगी।

कोचिए व बड़े किसान खपाते थे धान
इसके पहले किसान पड़त भूमि का पंजीयन करा लेते थे। इनके पंजीयन में कोचिए व दूसरे किसान अपनी उपज समर्थन मूल्य में बेचते थे। इसे रोकने के लिए प्रदेशभर में गिरदावरी की गई। मौके पर जाकर किसानों के फसल सहित फोटो अपलोड किए गए। पंजीयन के दौरान सिर्फ उन्हीं किसानों का समर्थन मूल्य में धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन हुआ, जिन्होंने धान की फसल ली। कई किसान सब्जी की खेती करने के बाद भी पंजीयन करा देते थे।

546 खसरे पड़त मिले, बोआई ही नहीं की गई
समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी के पहले राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश में गिरदावरी कराई। इस वर्ष गिरदावरी 1 अगस्त से 20 सितंबर तक चली। राजस्व व कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों ने खेतों में जाकर फसल देखी। कई खेत ऐसे मिले जहां पूर्व में धान खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन किया गया था, लेकिन वहां दूसरी फसल बोई गई। कई खेतों में तो फसल ही नहीं ली गई थी। जिले में 5 लाख 73 हजार रकबों की जांच की गई, जिनमें 546 खसरे पड़त मिले।

