मांग:14 मांगों को पूरा कराने फेडरेशन ने किया प्रदर्शन

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों ने रैली निकालकर राज्यपाल और मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को सौंपा ज्ञापन

छत्तीसगढ़ कर्मचारी अधिकारी फेडरेशन ने 14 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर चरणबद्ध आंदोलन कर रहा। इसके तहत दूसरे चरण में शुक्रवार को गौशाला मैदान में प्रदर्शन किया। सुबह 11 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक सभा हुई। इसके बाद अधिकारी-कर्मचारी गौशाला मैदान से रैली निकालकर कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे। यहां राज्यपाल, मुख्यमंत्री के नाम से कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया। प्रदर्शन में धमतरी, मगरलोड, भखारा, नगरी से पदाधिकारी व सदस्य शामिल हुए। जिला संयोजक मुकेश पांडेय ने कहा शासन के वादा खिलाफी से कर्मचारी-अधिकारियों को उनका हक नहीं मिला। तीन चरणों में आंदोलन किया जा रहा है। पहले चरण में 1 दिसंबर को मशाल रैली निकालकर शासन को मांगों पर ध्यान आकृष्ट कराए। दूसरे चरण में 11 दिसंबर को जिला स्तरीय प्रदर्शन हुआ। अब तीसरे चरण में 19 दिसंबर बूढ़ापारा तालाब रायपुर में प्रांतव्यापी वादा निभाओ रैली निकालेंगे। इस अवसर पर आरएन ध्रुव, डाॅ. सुरेंद्र कुर्रे, कृष्णाराम साहू, हरीश पांडे, मुकेश पांडे, गुलाब यादव, यशवंत देवान, खुमानसिंह ठाकुर आदि शामिल थे।

ये हैं फेडरेशन की मांगें
मांगाें में महंगाई भत्ता, 7वां वेतनमान का एरियर्स, पुरानी पेंशन बहाली, लिपिक संवर्ग की वेतन विसंगति, अनियमित संविदा कर्मियों का नियमितीकरण, पदोन्नति, क्रमोन्नति, समयमान वेतनमान, करोना संक्रमित कर्मचारियों को 50 लाख अनुग्रह राशि, चार स्तरीय पदोन्नत वेतनमान, अनुकंपा नियुक्ति में बंधन समाप्ति, पेंशनरों का मध्यप्रदेश से विभाजन आदि शामिल हैं।
इन संघों ने किया प्रदर्शन: छग कर्मचारी कांग्रेस, तृतीय वर्ग, पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन, शिक्षक फेडरेशन, राज्य कर्मचारी संघ, राजस्व पटवारी, अनियमित कर्मचारी संघ आिद संघ ने प्रदर्शन किया।

