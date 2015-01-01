पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:भोयना के सरकारी गोदाम में आग, चावल बर्बाद

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • ब्रांच मैनेजर का दावा- शाॅर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग, कुछ नुकसान नहीं हुआ, दमकल ने बुझाई आग

शहर से करीब 8 किमी दूर भोयना के शासकीय गोदाम में रविवार दोपहर अचानक आग लग गई। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल टीम ने तुरंत मौके पर जाकर आग पर काबू पा लिया। हालांकि इस आगजनी की घटना से सैकड़ों बोरी चावल खराब होने की आशंका है, लेकिन ब्रांच मैनेजर ने नुकसान होने से साफ इनकार किया है। उन्होंने गोदाम में आग लगने का वजह शार्ट सर्किट को बताया है। भोयना गोदाम में रविवार को करीब 12 बजे सरकारी चावल गोदाम में अचानक आग लग गई। मौजूद कर्मचारियों ने गोदाम के अंदर से धुआं निकलते देख हड़बड़ा गए। घटना की सूचना धमतरी फायर ब्रिगेड ऑफिस को दी। टीम तुरंत मौके पर गई। मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। चावल की झिल्लियों की बोरियों के ऊपर तिरपाल ढका था। सिर्फ वही जल पाया है। चूंकि वह बारदाने वाले बोरे थे, इस वजह से कई जगह उसमें भी आग लग चुकी थी। बुझाने के लिए पानी का छिड़काव किया गया। सैकड़ों बोरी चावल के खराब होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। कुछ भी नुकसान नहीं: ब्रांच मैनेजर वीके शर्मा ने बताया कि चभोयना के चावल गोदाम में शार्ट सर्किट से आग लगी है। चावल की झिल्लियों की बोरियों के ऊपर तिरपाल ढका था। सिर्फ वही जल पाया। समय पर आग काबू में होने से गंभीर दुर्घटना टल गई।

इसके लिए जिम्मेदार कौन
भोयना के सरकारी चावल गोदाम में करोड़ों रुपए का चावल रखा है। गोदाम में आग कैसे लगी, यह स्पष्ट नहीं है, लेकिन संभावना जताई जा रही कि शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगी है। करोड़ों का चावल होने के बाद भी अफसर सुरक्षा में कोताही बरत रहे है। यदि दमकल टीम मौके पर जाकर आग पर काबू नहीं करती, तो गंभीर हादसे से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

