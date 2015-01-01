पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सीजन में पहली बार रात का तापमान 14 डिग्री दर्ज

धमतरी14 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले साल के 16 डिग्री का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, दीवाली तक गिरेगा पारा, हफ्तेभर में 5 डिग्री तक गिरा

जिले में उत्तर के बजाय पूर्वी दिशा से हवा आ रही है। पिछले 48 घंटे में रात का तापमान 2 डिग्री तक कम हुआ है। अधिकतम तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट आई है। इसके पहले दिन का तापमान 31 व रात का 16 डिग्री था। बीती रात तापमान तेजी से गिरा। रात का पारा सीजन में पहली बार 14 डिग्री पहुंचा। पिछले साल के नवंबर के 16 डिग्री का रिकॉर्ड इस साल नवंबर में टूट गया। नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में ऐसी ठंड 5 साल में पहली बार पड़ी है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने दीवाली तक ठंड बढ़ने व दिसंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह से जनवरी के पहले सप्ताह के बीच शीतलहर का अनुमान है।

14 को मौसम में आएगा बदलाव
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया उत्तर दिशा से ठंडी हवा आ रही थी, जो अब पूर्व दिशा हो गई है। तापमान गिरने से ठंड अचानक बढ़ी। 14 नवंबर को मौसम में बदलाव आ सकता है। नवंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते में तापमान में ज्यादा गिरावट के आसार है।

ठंड बढ़ने का सेहत पर पड़ेगा असर
सीएमएचओ डॉ. डीके तुर्रे ने बताया कि ठंड बढ़ने से सांस संबंधी बीमारियां बढ़ती है। अस्थमा, फेफड़े से जुड़ी बीमारियों से जूझ रहे लोगों को सेहत पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। बुजुर्गों, बच्चों को ठंड सीजन में ज्यादा बीमार होने की संभावना होती हैं।

सरकार ने कलेक्टरों को जारी किया पत्र
ठंड बढ़ने से पहले ही सरकार उससे निपटने की तैयारी में लग गई है। राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग की सचिव ने सभी संभाग आयुक्तों और कलेक्टरों को पत्र जारी कर ठंड से लोगों को बचाने के निर्देश जारी किए है। आवासहीन लोगों के लिए रैन बसेरे व अस्थायी शरण स्थल बनाने को कहा है।

इस साल सितंबर में ज्यादा हुई बारिश
मौसम विशेषज्ञों ने बताया कि बीते कुछ सालों में बारिश एक या दो दिन के लिए तेज होती है। 3 से 4 इंच तक पानी गिरकर थम जाती है। इस बार जिले में 24 घंटे में सबसे ज्यादा बारिश अगस्त के आखिर में हुई थी। 7 इंच तक पानी गिरा, फिर उसके बाद 6 दिनों का अंतराल के बाद बारिश हुई।

नमी की मात्रा 21 प्रतिशत दोपहर में भी लगी ठंड
48 घंटे के अंदर नमी की मात्रा 26% घट गई। बुधवार दोपहर 1.15 बजे नमी की मात्रा 31 फीसदी रही। दोपहर में भी ठंड का अहसास हुआ। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक ला-नीना एक प्राकृतिक घटना है। इसका संबंध प्रशांत महासागर से है। वहां तापमान 0.5 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंच गया है। इसे काेल्ड इवेंट भी कहा जाता है।

