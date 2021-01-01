पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:एफसीआई में नौकरी लगाने 2 युवकों से 7 लाख रुपए की ठगी

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कोतवाली थाने में कोलियारी निवासी आरोपी के खिलाफ केस, आरोपी अब भी फरार, पुलिस कर रही तलाश

एफसीआई में नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर कोलियारी के एक युवक ने दो लोगों से 7 लाख रुपए ठग लिया। दिए गए समय तक नौकरी नहीं लगी तो धोखाधड़ी की शिकायत कोतवाली में की गई। पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है। घटना के बाद आरोपी फरार है। कोतवाली पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक नवीन जोसेफ ने थाने आकर लिखित शिकायत की है। बताया कि जनवरी 2018 में भखारा कोलियारी निवासी सूरज पिता नोहर सिंह जुडिया ने शहर के आमातालाब रोड धमतरी में एसआईटी के नाम से ऑफिस खोला था। नवीन जोसेफ अपने दोस्त ओमप्रकाश यादव आमातालाब रोड निवासी के साथ कम्प्यूटर सीखने जाते थे। इस दौरान सूरज जुडिया ने एफसीआई में पहचान होने और नौकरी लगाने का झांसा दिया। बदले में पैसे की मांग की गई। नवीन व ओमप्रकाश उसके झांसे में आ गए। युवकों ने इस तरह किस्तों में दिए रुपए: नवीन ने नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर सूरज जुडिया को जनवरी 2019 से दिसंबर 2019 तक 3 लाख 50 हजार रुपए किस्तों में अलग-अलग समय में नकदी और आॅनलाइन ट्रांसफर के जरिए उसके खाते में पैसे जमा किया। ओमप्रकाश यादव ने भी किस्तों में अलग-अलग समय में नकद 3 लाख 60 हजार रुपए सूरज जुडि़या को नौकरी लगाने के आश्वासन पर दिया। ओमप्रकाश ने पूरा पैसा सूरज जुडिया को अलग -अलग नकद दिया है। इधर पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। थाना प्रभारी ने कहा कि जल्द ही आरोपी हमारी गिरफ्त में होगा।

फूड कार्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के लेटर पैड में दिया नियुक्ति पत्र
दोनों युवकों से रुपए लेने के कुछ महीने बाद आरोपी सूरज जुडिया ने नवीन और ओमप्रकाश यादव को बुलाकर एफसीआई में नौकरी लग जाने की बात कही। उसने दोनों को फर्जी नियुक्ति पत्र दिया और एफसीआई के रायपुर कार्यालय में जाकर ज्वाइनिंग करने कहा। दोनों को फूड कार्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के लेटर पैड में नियुक्ति पत्र दिया। उसके नाम पर फूड कार्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया राजेन्द्र भवन क्रमांक 49 धरम दास शास्त्री मार्ग राजेन्द्र प्लेस न्यू दिल्ली, सेकेट्री अनिल कुमार त्यागी, एफसीआई हेड, ऑफिस- न्यू दिल्ली के हस्ताक्षर एवं मुद्रा से जारी नियुक्ति पत्र एफसीआई, रायपुर के नाम से दिया। दोनों लेटर लेकर एफसीआई कार्यालय लेकर रायपुर गए, जहां पता चला कि एफसीआई द्वारा किसी प्रकार का कोई लेटर जारी नहीं हुआ है। तब दोनों को एहसास हुआ कि सूरज जुडिया ने नौकरी लगाने का झांसा देकर नवीन से 3 लाख 50 हजार व ओमप्रकाश यादव से 3 लाख 60 हजार लेकर 100 रुपए के स्टाॅम्प पेपर में नौकरी लगाने का इकरारनामा 14 दिसंबर 2020 को लिखा हुआ देकर धोखाधड़ी की है।

आरोपी को जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा: टीआई
कोतवाली टीआई नवनीत पाटिल ने बताया कि पीड़ित नवीन जोसेफ के लिखित शिकायत पर धोखाधड़ी करने वाले सूरज जुडिया कोलियारी भखारा निवासी के खिलाफ धारा 420 के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। आरोपी फरार है। जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।

