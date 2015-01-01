पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:दीवाली के 5 दिन पहले गौरा उत्सव रस्म शुरू, 15 को निकलेगी बारात

धमतरी
  आदिवासी समाज करता है गौरा-गौरी पूजन की रस्म, 40 शोभायात्रा निकलेगी

जिले में दीपावली उत्सव शुरू हो गया है। शहर सहित ग्रामीण अंचल में लक्ष्मी पूजा के दूसरे दिन गोवर्धन पूजा व गौरी-गौरा उत्सव मनाया जाएगा। इस साल यह उत्सव 15 नवंबर को है। इसके 5 दिन पहले से गौरा जगाने की रस्म (गौरा उत्सव) की गई। लक्ष्मी पूजा की रात भगवान शंकर व माता पार्वती का शृंगार होगा। जिले में पारंपरिक धुनों के बीच गौरा जगाने की रस्म आदिवासी समाज कर रहा है। इसमें अन्य समाजों के लोगों की आस्था भी है। गौरा जगाने के पहले महिलाओं के साथ युवतियां एकत्रित होकर पूजन कर रहीं हैं। पारंपरिक वाद्य यंत्रों की धुन पर गौरा गीतों के साथ रस्म निभाई जा रही है। साथ ही गौरी-गौरा का रात में विश्राम के लिए गीतों के माध्यम से आह्वान हो रहा। इस दौरान कई लोग देव आने की बात कहकर बाजे के धुन पर नाच भी रहे हैं।

ऐसे निभाई जाती है रस्म
गोंड समाज के राष्ट्रीय सचिव एनआर ध्रुव ने बताया कि लक्ष्मी पूजा के दूसरे दिन गौरा उत्सव मनाने की परंपरा है। इस परंपरा का निर्वहन मुख्य रूप से आदिवासी समाज करता है। अन्य समाज, वर्ग के लोग सहयोगी होते है। गौरा जगाने के पहले महिलाओं के साथ युवतियां गौरा चौक पर एकत्रित होकर पारंपरिक वाद्य यंत्रों की धुन पर गौरा गीतों के साथ पूजा की रस्म निभाई जाती है। भगवान शंकर व माता पार्वती की विश्राम के लिए गीतों के माध्यम से आह्वान होता है। यह परंपरा पूर्वजों के समय से चल रही है।

इन जगहों से निकलेगी गौरा-गौरी की बारात
शहर के जालमपुर गौरा-चौरा, भागवत चौक, कुम्हारपारा, भगत चौक, सिहावा चौक, बनियापारा, शिव चौक, रामबाग, आमापारा, अधारी नवागांव, हटकेशर, सोरिद, दानीटोला, महिमा सागरपारा, विंध्यवासिनी वार्ड, बठेना सहित ग्रामीण अंचल में गौरा-गौरी की स्थापना होगी। लक्ष्मी पूजा की आधी रात घर-घर से दीप के लिए तेल व कलश लाने का रस्म निभाई जाएगी।

गोवर्धन पूजा की होगी रस्म
लक्ष्मी पूजा के दूसरे दिन गौरा उत्सव के अलावा गोवर्धन पूजा होगी। इस साल यह पर्व 15 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। दोपहर में यादव समाज के लाेग बाजे की पारंपरिक धुनों के साथ दोहे गाते राउत नाचा के साथ त्योहार की बधाई देंगे। गाय, बछड़े को खिचड़ी खिलाकर गोवर्धन पूजन (गोवर्धन खुंदवाई) की रस्म होगी।

