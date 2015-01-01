पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:हाईवा ड्राइवर को चाकू मारा, 2 आराेपी गिरफ्तार

धमतरी16 घंटे पहले
  • शहर के गोकुलपुर ब्रह्म चौक के पास हाईवा रोककर 4 युवकों ने मांगे थे रुपए, 2 अब भी फरार

अरौद रेत खदान से हाईवा में रेत भरकर लोहारा जा रहे वाहन को 4 युवकाें ने गोकुलपुर के ब्रह्म चौक के पास रोका। ड्राइवर से रुपए मांगे। मना करने पर बटंची चाकू से हमला कर गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़ की। इसके बाद चारों युवक फरार हो गए। रिपोर्ट के बाद पुलिस ने रंगदारी के केस में शामिल 2 युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उन्हें जेल भेज दिया है। दो अन्य युवक फरार है। पुलिस दोनों फरार युवकों की तलाश में जुटी है। शहर में पिछले कुछ दिनाें से रंगदारी वसूलने, सरेराह छीना झपटी करने का नया ट्रेंड पिछले कुछ दिनाें से सामने अा रहा है। यह नया ट्रेंड पुलिस अफसराें के लिए नई चुनाैती बन गया है। कोतवाली पुलिस के मुताबिक घटना 9 नवंबर की है। हाईवा सीजी 24 एम 9993 के कंडक्टर महेश यादव (25) ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। उन्हाेंने बताया कि ड्राइवर दुष्यंत मंडावी के साथ अरौद रेत खदान से रेत लोडिंग कर रात करीब 1 बजे बालोद जिले के लोहारा जाने निकले थे। रास्ते में गोकुलपुर वार्ड के ब्रह्म चौक के पास अज्ञात 4 युवकाें ने हाईवा वाहन रोका। ड्राइवर दुष्यंत मंडावी से रुपए की मांग की। रुपए देने से मना किया तो चारों युवकों ने अपशब्द कहकर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। साथ ही इस दाैरान एक युवक ने जेब से चाकू निकालकर हमला कर दिया। ईंट से हाईवा के सामने के कांच को तोड़ा और फरार हो गए। घटना की जानकारी कोतवाली थाने में दी। अज्ञात चार युवक के खिलाफ धारा 341, 294, 323, 506, 427, 34 के तहत केस दर्ज किया। जांच शुरू की।

2 आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी दो की तलाश जारी
कोतवाली टीआई नवनीत पाटिल ने बताया कि घटना क्षेत्र में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे से फुटेज ढूंढे। वारदात में शामिल अज्ञात चारों युवकों के संबंध में मुखबिर से जानकारी मिली। संदेही पर उमेश यादव, शीतल कुमार हलबा को हिरासत में लिया। पूछताछ में वारदात करना स्वीकार किया। दो अन्य युवकों के बारे में भी जानकारी दी। पुलिस दोनों युवकों के घर गई तो फरार थे। गिरफ्तार आरोपी उमेश यादव (20) व शीतल हलबा उर्फ चिटरा (19) को कोर्ट में पेश किया। वहां से जेल दाखिल कर दिया।

