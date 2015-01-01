पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का असर:दक्षिण से नमी तो पूर्व से ठंडी हवा, आज बूंदाबांदी के आसार

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
धमतरी। सूर्यास्त के साथ आउटर इलाके में धुंध छाई रही।
  • उत्तर मध्य महाराष्ट्र के ऊपर बना चक्रवात, रात का न्यूनतम पारा 14 डिग्री पर आया, बढ़ सकती है ठंड

दिसंबर लगने के बाद से मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव का सिलसिला चल रहा है। मौसम में बदलाव का मुख्य कारण पूर्व-दक्षिण दिशा से हवा का आना है। इस वजह से जिले में ठंड नहीं पड़ रही है। शनिवार को मौसम में बदलाव आया। दिनभर धूप-छांव का सिलसिला चलता रहा। मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने 13, 14 व 15 दिसंबर को हल्की बूंदाबांदी की संभावना जताई है।

दिसंबर के 12 दिन बीत गए हैं। अधिकतम तापमान 30 से 31 डिग्री पर ही रहा है, जबकि पिछले 5 साल में दिसंबर के शुरुआती 5 दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री से कम रहा, लेकिन इस बार ज्यादा है। इसकी मुख्य वजह हवा की दिशा दक्षिण पूर्व होना है। हफ्तेभर बाद अधिकतम तापमान गिरकर 28 डिग्री तक पहुंचने की संभावना है। साथ ही न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट होने के बाद 10 डिग्री पर रहेगा।

बदली के साथ बारिश की संभावना

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक उत्तर मध्य महाराष्ट्र के ऊपर एक चक्रवात बना है। इस वजह से अगले 3 दिन तक बदली व बारिश की संभावना भी बनी रहेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी होगी, लेकिन बारिश हुई तो गिरावट आएगी। ठंड बढ़ सकती है। बंगाल की खाड़ी में कम मात्रा में नमीयुक्त हवा आना जारी है।

3 दिन बारिश के आसार

मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि प्रदेश में दक्षिण से नमी युक्त गर्म हवा व पूर्व से अपेक्षाकृत ठंडी हवा आ रही है। दोनों के मिश्रण से शनिवार को बादल छाया रहा। 13 दिसंबर को प्रदेश के एक-दो स्थानों पर हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है। प्रदेश में न्यूनतम तापमान ज्यादा है, इसलिए न्यूनतम तापमान में विशेष परिवर्तन नहीं होगा। जबकि अधिकतम तापमान में 1 से 2 डिग्री गिरावट संभावित है। प्रदेश में यही स्थिति अगले 2 दिन तक बने रहने की संभावना है।

