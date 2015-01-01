पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जांच का हाल:लक्ष्य 1146 का पर जांच 1000 से कम की संदिग्ध टेस्ट नहीं कराएंगे तो 50 रु. जुर्माना

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में रोज एंटीजेन से 800, आरटीपीसीआर से 250 व ट्रू-नॉट से 200 सैंपल जांचने का लक्ष्य

स्वास्थ्य विभाग भले ही दावा कर रहा कि रोज सैंपल लेने की रफ्तार बढ़ रही है, लेकिन हकीकत ये कि टारगेट ही पूरा नहीं कर पा रहे है। नवंबर में रोज 1146 सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था लेकिन आंकड़ा 1 हजार के पार नहीं पहुंच रहा है। बुधवार को कुछ लोग स्वयं जांच कराने आए, तब 1081 लोगों की जांच हो पाई। जिनमें 44 नए संक्रमित मिले। जबकि 35 स्वस्थ हुए हैं। कुरूद ब्लॉक से एक कोरोना मरीज की मौत हो गई। इधर लक्षण वालों की जांच कराने कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य ने पंचायतों को निर्देश दिए हैं। लक्षण वाले जांच नहीं कराते है तो ऐसे लोगों से 50 रुपए जुर्माना लेने कहा है। नवंबर के 18 दिन में 13374 लोगों का टेस्ट हुआ है। हर दिन औसतन 743 टेस्ट हुए। लक्ष्य 1146 का था। राज्य सरकार ने टेस्ट बढ़ाने निर्देश दिया। अब बुधवार से 104 और सैंपल बढ़ा हर दिन सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य 1250 रखा है।

जिम्मेदार मेडिकल बुलेटिन के भरोसे
लक्ष्य अनुरूप आखिर सैंपल जांच क्यों नहीं हो पा रही है, इसे लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर कुछ कहना नहीं चाह रहे है। सिर्फ मेडिकल बुलेटिन के भरोसे हैं, जो रोजाना देर रात तक जारी की जाती है। जबकि रायपुर के उच्च अफसरों ने शाम 7 बजे की सूचना देने के निर्देश दिए हैं, लेकिन यहां ऐसा नहीं हो रहा है। इधर ठंड में कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ने की आशंका जताई गई है। सर्विलेंस अधिकारी डॉ. विजय फूलमाली के मुताबिक जिले में एंटीजेन से 800, आरटीपीसीआर से 250 व ट्रू-नॉट मशीन से 200 सैंपल जांच का लक्ष्य है।

सितंबर से ज्यादा अक्टूबर में मिले केस
कोरोना संक्रमण काल में सितंबर जिले के लिए सबसे खतरनाक रहा है। सितंबर के 30 दिन में 14519 लोगों की जांच हुई थी। इनमें 2 हजार 168 पॉजिटिव मरीज अाए। यानी 14.93 प्रतिशत लाेगाें में काेराेना मिला। अक्टूबर में जांच की संख्या करीब 2 गुना कर दी गई। अक्टूबर में कुल 24540 लाेगाें की जांच की गई। इनमें करीब 8.9 प्रतिशत लाेगाें यानी 2200 में काेराेना संक्रमण मिला है। सितंबर में जांच करने पर 15 प्रतिशत लाेगाें में काेराेना मिल रहा था। अक्टूबर में यह करीब 6 प्रतिशत कम हाेकर 8. 9 हाे गई।

अब तक इतनी जांच

  • सैंपल जांच - 64085
  • पॉजिटिव - 5403
  • एक्टिव केस - 372
  • स्वस्थ - 4943
  • मौतें - 88

त्योहार के कारण जांच में आई कमी: कलेक्टर
कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य ने बताया कि दीवाली त्योहार के कारण लोग कोरोना टेस्ट कराने सामने नहीं आ रहे थे, इस वजह से लक्ष्य के मुताबिक जिले में कोरोना टेस्ट नहीं हो रहा था। त्योहार खत्म हो गया। अफसरों को टारगेट पूरा करने और संदिग्धों का हर हाल में सैंपल लेकर जांच के निर्देश दिया है। पंचायत स्तर पर सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार वाले यदि कोरोना जांच नहीं कराते तो ऐसे लोगों से 50 रुपए जुर्माना भी लिया जाएगा। हमारा उद्देश्य जिले में कोरोना महामारी को खत्म करना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें