कार्रवाई:अवैध रेत से भरा ट्रक पकड़ाया, ड्राइवर नेे पूछताछ में खोला राज तो राइस मिल में डंप मिली 30 हाईवा रेत

धमतरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में 29 रेत खदानें चल रहीं, रात में महानदी से हर दिन जेसीबी से हो रही अवैध रेत निकासी

प्रदेश के नए मुख्य सचिव अमिताभ जैन ने पद संभालने के बाद कलेक्टर, एसपी से बात की। उन्होंने पहली बातचीत में ही अवैध रेत खनन व परिवहन पर सख्त कार्रवाई करने के लिए हिदायत दी है। इसका असर दूसरे दिन ही देखने काे मिल गया। अफसर सक्रिय हाे गए हैं। अफसराें ने बगैर रायल्टी के रेत से भरा ट्रक जब्त किया। राइस मिल में डंप करके रखी गई 30 हाईवा रेत भी जब्त की। जानकारी के मुताबिक गुरुवार को बगैर रायल्टी के ट्रक एमएच 27 बीएक्स 8788 में रेत भरकर महाराष्ट्र जा रहा था। एसडीएम मनीष मिश्रा ने राेक कर जानकारी ली। पूछताछ में ड्राइवर ने धमतरी के बस स्टैंड के पीछे अग्रसेन राइस मिल से रेत ले जाने की बात स्वीकार की। अफसर जांच करने राइस मिल गए तो वहां करीब 30 हाईवा अवैध रेत डंप मिली। खनिज अफसरों को सूचना देकर कार्रवाई के लिए मौके पर बुलाया। रेत जब्त कराई गई। कार्रवाई की सूचना कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य को दी। कार्रवाई के दाैरान तहसीलदार ज्याेति मसियारे व अन्य अफसर मौजूद रहे।

सिहावा रोड में कांटा कराकर ले जा रहे रेत
खदानों से रात में जेसीबी लगाकर अवैध ढंग से रेत निकालकर दूसरे जगह डंप की जा रही। एक ट्रक रेत 10 हजार में खरीदकर 50 हजार रुपए में बेच रहे हैं। सिहावा रोड स्थित एक धर्मकांटा में रेत भरी ट्रकों की तौलाई हो रही है। ज्यादा रेत होने पर ट्रक से निकाली जाती है, कम होने पर जेसीबी से भरते हैं। सूत्राें के मुताबिक इस कार्रवाई के बाद धमतरी आने वाली महाराष्ट्र के ट्रकों को जिले से बाहर खड़ा किया गया है।

रॉयल्टी कटाई है, रेत अवैध नहीं: अग्रसेन राइस मिल के मालिक प्रदीप अग्रवाल ने बताया कि मिल के पीछे ईंट भट्टा है, जहां रेत का उपयोग होता है। राइस मिल परिसर में रखी रेत अवैध नहीं बल्कि वैध है। रेत की रॉयल्टी संबंधित दस्तावेज हैं।

राइस मिल से जब्त रेत अवैध
एसडीएम मनीष मिश्रा ने बताया कि सूचना मिली कि अग्रसेन राइस मिल में बड़ी मात्रा में अवैध रेत डंप है। धमतरी से महाराष्ट्र भेजकर रेत बेची जा रही। जांच में घड़ी चौक के पास महाराष्ट्र पासिंग ट्रक रेत भरी जब्त की। राइस मिल में करीब 30 हाईवा अवैध रेत डंप मिला। खनिज अधिकारी को कार्रवाई करने सूचना दी है। खनिज अधिकारी सनत साहू ने बताया कि अग्रसेन राइस मिल में मिली रेत अवैध है। विभाग मिल में रेत डंप करने परमिशन नहीं देता। मिल में रखी रेत जब्त की गई। जांच-पड़ताल के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

बारिश में भी अवैध रेत निकाली
मानसून के 4 माह रेत खनन पर रोक रहता है, लेकिन इस साल महानदी किनारे कोलियारी, खरेंगा, दोनर, दर्री सहित अन्य स्थानों से बड़ी मात्रा में अवैध रेत निकाली गई। अफसरों ने खानापूर्ति करने कार्रवाई भी की। मानसून में अवैध रेत निकासी पर रोक लगाने इस बार प्रशासन अभी से ही रेत भंडारण की प्रक्रिया शुरू कराने की तैयारी की है। लाेगाें काे परमिशन दी जा रही है, ताकि लोगों को अधिक दाम पर बारिश में रेत खरीदना न पड़े, क्योंकि 15 जून के बाद से रेत खदानें बंद हो जाती है।

