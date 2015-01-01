पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत का नवंबर:नवंबर में नए मरीज मिलने की दर आधी होकर 4.6% हुई, अक्टूबर में 8.9% थी

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में नवंबर माह में हर दिन औसतन 789 जांच, औसत रोज 38 नए केस मिल रहे

नवंबर काेराेना संक्रमण राेकने के मामले में राहत लेकर आया है। कलेक्टर जेपी माैर्य के आने और टेस्टिंग, ट्रेसिंग व ट्रीटमेंट में तेजी लाने के बाद अब काेराेना के नए मरीज आने की दर अक्टूबर के मुकाबले लगभग आधी रह गई है। जांच का दायरा बढ़ने के साथ इलाज के बाद मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने की अपेक्षा संक्रमण की रफ्तार में लगातार कमी आ रही है। बीते माह के मुकाबले नए केस मिलने के मामले में 4 प्रतिशत की गिरावट आई है। अक्टूबर में जांच करने पर 8.9 फीसदी लाेगाें में संक्रमण मिल रहा था। जो नवंबर में संक्रमण मिलने की दर घटकर 4.6 प्रतिशत हाे गया है। जिले में औसतन राेज 38 नए मरीज ही आ रहे हैं। अक्टूबर में इनकी संख्या लगभग दाे गुना राेज 71 मरीज की थी। कोरोना संक्रमण काल में सितंबर जिले के लिए सबसे खतरनाक रहा है। इसके बाद से लगातार कम हाे रहा है। सितंबर के 30 दिन में 14519 लोगों की जांच हुई थी। इनमें 2 हजार 168 पॉजिटिव मरीज अाए। यानी 14.93 प्रतिशत लाेगाें में काेराेना मिला। अक्टूबर में जांच की संख्या करीब 2 गुना कर दी गई। अक्टूबर में कुल 24540 लाेगाें की जांच की गई। इनमें करीब 8.9 प्रतिशत लाेगाें 2200 में काेराेना संक्रमण मिला है। सितंबर में जांच करने पर 15 प्रतिशत लाेगाें में काेराेना मिल रहा था। अक्टूबर में यह करीब 6 प्रतिशत कम हाेकर 8. 9 हाे गई। इसके बाद नवंबर में फिर संक्रमण की दर आधी 4.6 हाे गई है।

अब तक इतनी जांच

  • 58073 - कोरोना की जांच
  • 5083 - कोरोना मरीज
  • 4564 - इलाज से स्वस्थ
  • 443 - जिले में एक्टिव केस

34 नए मरीज: 25 मई काे मिला था पहला मरीज
जिले में 6 महीने पहले 25 मई को पहला केस आया था। इसके बाद 175 दिन में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 5083 हो गई। इनमें से 4564 लाेग काेराेना काे हरा चुके हैं। यानी रिकवरी दर करीब 89.5 प्रतिशत है। जिले में अब भी 443 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। हालांकि खतरा टला नहीं है। डॉक्टर आशंका जता रहे कि ठंड के माैसम में यह फिर घातक हाे सकता है, ऐसे में ज्यादा सावधान रहने की जरूरत हैं। 9 दिन में 7362 की जांच जिले में कोरोना जांच के लिए 29 अस्पताल चिह्निंत किए है। साेमवार को 1047 का कोरोना टेस्ट हुआ। 34 नए मरीज मिले। 43 स्वस्थ हुए।

संक्रमण में इसलिए कमी

  • पाॅजिटिव मरीज के संपर्क में आने वाले परिजनों व लोगों को ट्रेस कर उनकी जांच की गई, जिससे नए मरीजों का पता चला
  • होम आइसोलेशन के मरीजों पर निगरानी रखने 24 घंटे टीम काम कर रही, जिससे मरीजों की स्थिति का पता चल रहा है।
  • गंभीर मरीजों के लिए बठेना व कुरूद अस्पताल है। यहां डाॅक्टरों की निगरानी में इलाज किया जा रहा।
