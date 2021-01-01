पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आर्थिक तंगी में निगम:आमदनी 60 लाख, खर्च 80 लाख

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिला दिसंबर का वेतन, आंदोलन की तैयारी

नगर निगम आर्थिक बदहाली के दौर से गुजर रहा हैं। टैक्स वसूली होने के बावजूद कर्मचारियों को वेतन तक देना मुश्किल हाे रहा। हर महीने 80 लाख रुपए वेतन पर खर्च हाे रहे हैं। निगम 3 महीने से करीब 60 लाख रुपए हर महीने टैक्स वसूल कर पा रहा है। कर्मचारियों को दिसंबर का वेतन अब तक नहीं मिला हैं। जनवरी भी 2 दिन बाद बीत जाएगा। अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों में गुस्सा हैं। आंदोलन की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। निगम में 300 नियमित स्टाफ के अलावा प्लेसमेंट कर्मचारी हैं। वेतन नहीं मिलने से कर्मचारियों का बजट गड़बड़ा गया है। रोजाना के खर्चों के अलावा उन्हें पानी, बिजली, मेडिकल, राशन खर्चों के लिए परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। कोरोनाकाल से पहले तक धमतरी नगर निगम में हर महीने लाखों रुपए राजस्व की वसूली होती थी, लेकिन वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में कोरोना के कारण महज 60 फीसदी ही करों की वसूली हुई है। लक्ष्य पूरा करना निगम के लिए चुनौती बना हुआ है।

मार्च तक पूरे राजस्व की वसूली बड़ी चुनौती
नगरीय निकायों को स्वायत्तशासी संस्था का दर्जा दिया गया है। यानी उसे अपने सभी जरूरी खर्च का इंतजाम खुद ही करना है। यही वजह है कि निगम अपनी तमाम जरूरतों के लिए टैक्स वसूली पर निर्भर है। यह आय का सबसे बड़ा स्त्रोत है, लेकिन इस साल कम वसूली से कर्मचारियों को वेतन देने में मुश्किल हो रही है। समय पर टैक्स वसूली के लिए अब वार्डों में शिविर लगाए रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को साल्हेवारपारा में 33 हजार की वसूली हुई। आमापारा वार्ड में 14 हजार 973 रुपए की वसूली हुई। 30 जनवरी को सदर उत्तर, ब्राह्मणपारा में शिविर लगाया जाएगा। टैक्स वसूली के सहायक राजस्व निरीक्षकों पर अफसर दबाव भी बना रहे है।

इस वित्तीय वर्ष में 4.52 करोड़ की आमदनी

  • वित्तीय वर्ष 2020- 21 में 4 करोड़ 52 लाख 71 हजार रुपए की आमदनी हुई।
  • संपत्ति कर 1.37 करोड़
  • समेकित कर 54 लाख 56 हजार
  • जलकर 90 लाख 59 हजार
  • अन्य टैक्स 1 करोड़ 29 लाख 98 हजार
  • दुकानों के किराए से 38 लाख 63 हजार रुपए
  • भवन अनुज्ञा में कुल 471 प्रकरणों में से 410 में 1 करोड़ 27 लाख रुपए वसूले
  • निगम को लक्ष्य पूरा करने 3 करोड़ 65 लाख 75 हजार रुपए वसूली करना चुनौती

छेरछेरा पर प्रदर्शन, भाजपा पार्षदों ने मांगी भीख
आर्थिक तंगहाली के बीच विपक्ष काे बड़ा मुद्दा मिल गया है। विराेध करते हुए भाजपा पार्षदाें ने छेरछेरा के दिन प्रदर्शन कर शहर में भीख मांगकर 7 हजार रुपए जुटाए। सभापति अनुराग मसीह के नहीं लेने पर कर्मचारी नेता काे दिए। भाजपा पार्षदों ने निगम की आर्थिक अर्थव्यवस्था चरमराने का आरोप लगाया है। दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेसी पार्षदों ने भाजपा की भीख मांगने को नौटंकी बताया है।

दो-तीन दिन में दिसंबर का वेतन डालेंगे: आयुक्त
कमिश्नर आशीष टिकरिहा ने बताया कि कोरोनाकाल के कारण वसूली प्रभावित हुई है। इस वजह से वेतन देने में दिक्कत आई। 60 प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों को दिसंबर का वेतन उनके खातों में डाल चुके है। दो-तीन दिन में सभी कर्मचारियों को दिसंबर का वेतन मिल जाएगा। जनवरी का वेतन भी इस बार 10 से 12 दिन के अंदर में करने का प्रयास करेंगे।

