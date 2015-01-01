पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना इफेक्ट:सरकारी अस्पताल के बजाय मरीज अपना इलाज झोलाछापों से करा रहे

कसडोल5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले सरकारी अस्पताल में 160 से 180 मरीज आ रहे थे, अब 50 से 55 ही

शासकीय अस्पताल कसडोल में स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सभी सुविधाएं होने के बाद भी लोग पैसे देकर झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों से इलाज करना ज्यादा पसंद करते हैं। कसडोल अस्पताल में वर्तमान में 50-55 मरीज ओपीडी में आने का औसत चल रहा है और कुछ मरीज फीवर क्लिनिक जा रहे हैं जबकि 8 माह पूर्व कसडोल अस्पताल में मरीजों के आने का औसत 160 से 180 मरीज था। बीएमओ डॉ. सीएस पैकरा का कहना है कि इसकी वजह शायद ये है कि कोरोनाकाल में लोग अस्पताल आने से हिचक रहे हैं। कसडोल अस्पताल में दिनोंदिन सुविधाएं बढ़ती ही जा रही हैं लेकिन मरीजों के आने की संख्या उस अनुपात में नहीं बढ़ पा रही है। कसडोल के अस्पताल में अभी खून जांच की संपूर्ण सुविधा, एक्स-रे, उत्तम डिलवरी करने की व्यवस्था, मुफ्त में दवा एवं रियायती दर पर जन औषधि केंद्र में सारे सामान सुविधाएं हैं। यहां छोटे-मोटे सभी ऑपरेशन भी किए जा रहे हैं। अस्पताल में सांप काटने पर मुफ्त में इंजेक्शन लगाने की भी सुविधा है, फिर भी लोग झाड़फूंक के चक्कर में आ जाते हैं। जहर सेवन के बाद भी यहां लोगो को बचा लिया जाता है। इतनी सुविधा होने के बाद भी लोग गांवों में घूमकर इलाज कर रहे झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों के चक्कर में पड़कर अपनी जान गंवाते हैं। कसडोल अस्पताल में वर्तमान में उपलब्ध सुविधा के संबंध में बीएमओ डॉ. सीएस पैकरा ने बताया कि यहां कुल 6 डॉक्टर हैं।कसडोल के इस 50 बिस्तर वाले अस्पताल में हम सभी अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे है। विगत 5-7 वर्षों में इस अस्पताल की सुविधाओं में काफी वृद्धि हुई है। अस्पताल में पैथालॉजी लेब में लगभग सभी शुगर, पीलिया, मलेरिया, टाइफाइड, हीमोग्लोबिन, ब्लड ग्रुप एवं एनालाइजर के माध्यम से कई प्रकार की जांच की जाती है। इन सभी जांच में कुछ जांच में नॉमिनल शुल्क लिया जाता है।एक्सरे भी रियायत दर पर किया जाता है। ईसीजी भी किया जाता है। यहां डिलवरी की बहुत ही उत्तम व्यवस्था है। कसडोल क्षेत्र में कुपोषित बच्चों के लिए पोषण पुनर्वास की सुविधा है, यहां आंख एवं दांत के भी इलाज की पूरी सुविधा है।अस्पताल में मुफ्त में दवाई दी जाती है और जो दवाई यहां नहीं मिल पाती, उसके लिए गेट के पास रियायती दर पर जनऔषधि केंद्र है। सर्जन डॉ. सुरेंद्र दिव्याकर ने बताया कि यहां अब ऑपरेशन भी हो रहे हैं जिसमें हर्निया, हाइड्रोसिल, पाइल्स, फिशर, फिस्टुला, स्तन गांठ एवं शरीर की अन्य गांठों का ऑपरेशन किया जाता है जिसके लिए कोई शुल्क भी नहीं लिया जाता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें