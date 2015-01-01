पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:जेई टीकाकरण अभियान: पहले दिन 10 हजार बच्चों को लगा टीका

धमतरी
  • जिले में 2.10 लाख बच्चों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य, शहर के अंजुमन स्कूल में बच्चों को स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों ने लगाया टीका

धमतरी जिले में जैपनीज इन्सेफलायटिस(जेई) टीकाकरण अभियान सोमवार से शुरू हाे गया है। 1 से 15 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को टीका लगाया जा रहा है। जिले में 2.10 लाख बच्चों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। पहले दिन जिले में लगभग 10 हजार से अधिक बच्चों को टीका लगाया गया। यह अभियान 18 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। जिले के गुजरा ब्लाॅक के 46 हजार 61 बच्चे, कुरूद के 56 हजार 964, मगरलोड के 30 हजार 315, नगरी ब्लाॅक के 48 हजार 713 और धमतरी शहर के 25 हजार 583 बच्चों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इस काम में महिला एवं बाल विकास, शिक्षा विभाग सहित मितानिन और ग्राम पंचायत के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों का सहयोग लिया जा रहा है। जिले के 1244 टीकाकरण केन्द्र में टीकाकरण हुआ। केंद्र में तेज बुखार और गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित बच्चे, अति कुपोषित बच्चों को टीका नहीं लगाया। जिनके घर में कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, वहां के बच्चों को 14 दिन बाद टीका लगेगा।

विषाणु से 24 से 48 प्रतिशत मृत्यु की संभावना
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ. बीके साहू ने बताया कि यह एक तरह का वायरल इन्सेफलायटिस (मस्तिष्क ज्वर) है। यह विषाणु इंसानी शरीर को प्रभावित करता है। क्यूलेसक्स मच्छर की प्रजातियां इसे इंसानों में फैलाती हैं। संक्रमित मच्छर के काटने से बीमारी का फैलाव मलेरिया की तरह ही होता है तथा घरेलू पालतू जानवरों में यह विषाणु पाए जाते हैं। इससे बच्चों में मृत्यु की संभावना 24 से 48 प्रतिशत तथा काॅम्प्लिकेशन होने पर 70 प्रतिशत बच्चों में मस्तिष्कीय विकलांगता होती है। जैपनीज इन्सेफलाइटिस के नियंत्रण के लिए प्रभावी मच्छर नियंत्रण और टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया जा रहा।

अंजूमन स्कूल में 30 बच्चों को लगाया टीका
अंजूमन स्कूल में जेई टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम हुआ। इस दौरान स्कूल के 30 से अधिक बच्चों को टीका लगाया गया। स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता संगीता साहू, कुलेश्वरी नागरची ने बच्चों को टीका लगाया। इस टीके की जानकारी भी दिए। इस अवसर पर प्राचार्य अब्दुल सत्तार खान, मंजू देवांगन, सरोज शिंदे, भारती सिन्हा आदि उपस्थित थे।

