अभियान:23 नवंबर से 18 दिसंबर तक एक से 15 साल तक के बच्चों को लगाया जाएगा जेई का टीका

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सबसे ज्यादा कुरूद ब्लॉक के 56 हजार 964 बच्चों को लगेगा टीका

जिले में जेई (जैपनीज इन्सेफ्लायटिस) टीकाकरण अभियान 23 नवंबर से 18 दिसंबर तक चलाया जाएगा। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. डीके तुर्रे ने बताया कि जिले में एक से 15 साल तक के बच्चों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। गुजरा सेक्टर के 46 हजार 61 बच्चे, कुरूद ब्लॉक के 56 हजार 964, मगरलोड के 30 हजार 315, नगरी ब्लाॅक के 48 हजार 713 और धमतरी शहर के 25 हजार 583 बच्चे शामिल हैं। इस अभियान में महिला एवं बाल विकास, शिक्षा विभाग सहित मितानिन और ग्राम पंचायत भी सहयोग करेंगे। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ. बीके साहू ने बताया कि यह एक तरह का वायरल इन्सेफ्लायटिस (मस्तिष्क ज्वर) है। यह फ्लैवि वायरस नामक विषाणु इंसानी शरीर को प्रभावित करता है और क्यूलेसक्स मच्छर की प्रजातियां इसे इंसानों में फैलाती हैं। संक्रमित मच्छर के काटने से बीमारी का फैलाव मलेरिया की तरह ही होता है तथा घरेलू पालतू जानवरों में यह विषाणु पाए जाते हैं।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: जानिए, ये हैं जेई से बचने के उपाय
डाॅ. साहू ने यह भी बताया कि इससे बच्चों में मृत्यु की संभावना 24 से 48 प्रतिशत तथा काॅम्प्लिकेशन होने पर 70 प्रतिशत बच्चों में मस्तिष्कीय विकलांगता होती है। जैपनीज इन्सेफ्लायटिस के नियंत्रण के लिए दो उपाय प्रमुख हैं, पहला प्रभावी मच्छर नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम और दूसरा बचाव के लिए टीकाकरण। छत्तीसगढ़ में टीकाकरण चार साल पूर्व से ही सुकमा जिले में जारी है। भारत सरकार के दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुरूप पांच जिले दंतेवाड़ा, बीजापुर, जगदलपुर, कोण्डागांव और धमतरी में भी इसका टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम 23 नवम्बर से 18 दिसम्बर तक चलाया जाएगा।

