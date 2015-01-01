पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक संस्कृति:खेताें में सुनाई दे रहे करमा-ददरिया, धान की बालियाें से झूमर भी बना रहे

बेलरगांव9 घंटे पहले
  • धान की कटाई शुरू, इस दौरान दिख रही छत्तीसगढ़ की संस्कृति, धान काटती हुईं महिलाएं गा रहीं हैं लोक गीत

माैर्यध्वज सेन | धान की फसल पककर तैयार है। कटाई भी शुरू हाे गई है। कटाई के साथ ही खेताें में ददरिया, करमा और सुआ गीत सुनाई दे रहे हैं। प्रदेश के लाेक संगीत के नेतृत्व करने वाले ये गीत धान काटते समय महिलाएं गा रहीं हैं। साथ ही जब भी थकान मिटाने के लिए पल थाेड़ी देर छांव में बैठती हैं ताे धान की बालियाें से झूमर भी गूंथ रहीं हैं। इन झूमराें काे घराें में लगाकर देवाें का स्वागत किया जाता है।
जिले में धान करीब करीब 100 प्रतिशत पककर तैयार है। कटाई व मिंजाई शुरू हाे गई हैं। कटाई में सबसे ज्यादा जिम्मेदारी महिलाएं उठा रही हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें साथ-साथ रहने के साथ ही अपनी लाेक संस्कृति से जुड़ने व लोकगीतों काे खुलकर गाने गुनगुनाने का माैका मिल गया है। यही कारण है कि जिस किसी खेत में तीन चार महिलाएं कटाई कर रही हैं या तीन चार पास-पास के अलग-अलग खेताें में महिलाएं कटाई कर रहीं हैं ताे वे ददरिया, करमा व सुआ, गीत गुनगुना रहीं हैं। ऐसा करके वे अपनी लाेक संस्कृति काे अगली पीढ़ी काे ताे दे ही रहीं हैं साथ ही काम की थकान भी दूर कर रहीं हैं।
ऐसे में महिलाओं के आपसी संबंध ताे बेहतर हाेते भी हैं उनमें संस्कृति की समझ भी बढ़ती है। काम भी गाते-गुनगुनाते पूरा हाे जाता है। कृष्णा बाई व तरुणा सेन ने बताया कि यह लाेक संस्कृति है। एक पीढ़ी से दूसरी पीढ़ी के लाेग सीखते हैं। आगे बढ़ाते जाते हैं।

श्रमिकों का गीत है ददरिया
ददरिया श्रम की साधना और प्रकृति की आराधना में रत किसानों और श्रमिकों का गीत है। यह प्रेम और अनुराग की लोक अभिव्यक्ति मानी जाती है। लोक साहित्य विद्वानों के मुताबिक दादर यानी ‘ऊंचा स्थान’। जंगल पहाड़ में गाये जाने के कारण इसका नाम ददरिया पड़ा है। इसी तरह सुआ गीत में भी प्रेम व उलाहना सुआ या तोता के माध्यम से दिया जाता है। संदेश भेजा जाता है। महिलाएं अपने मन की बात सुआ के माध्यम से कहती हैं। करमा त्योहार भादों मास की एकादशी के दिन और कहीं कहीं इसी तिथि के आसपास मनाया जाता है। इस मौके पर लोग प्रकृति की पूजा कर अच्छे फसल की कामना करते हैं। बहनें भाइयों की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रार्थना करती हैं।

बालियों के झूमर से सजाए जा रहे घर
धान पककर तैयार हो गई है इससे काटकर खलिहान तक पहुंचाया जा रहा है। साथ ही बालियों से झूमर बनाए जा रहे हैं। इन झूमरों को घरों के दरवाजे, देव स्थान पर आकर्षक रूप से सजाया जा रहा है। इससे खेत में गिरने वाली बालियाें का उपयाेग ताे हाे ही जाता है घर भी दीवाली से पहले आकर्षक रूप से तैयार हाे जाता है। इसमें न ताे खर्च आता है न ही प्रकृति काे काेई नुकसान हाेता है।

