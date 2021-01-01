पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐसा पहली बार:लाइसेंस था सर्विस सेंटर का और बेच रहे थे कार, 3 सब डीलर से 11 गाड़ियां जब्त

धमतरी
  • पहले दिया नोटिस, फिर भी नहीं मिला जवाब, जांच पर गए आरटीओ अफसर

सर्विस सेंटर के नाम पर शो-रूम चलाने वाले 3 डीलरों के खिलाफ साेमवार काे आरटीओ ने कार्रवाई की। अफसरों ने 11 कार जब्त की हैं। इनमें कुछ लग्जरी कार भी शामिल हैं। सभी के चेसिस नंबर ब्लॉक कर दी गई है। अब जिला परिवहन विभाग से दुकान की अनुमति लेने के बाद ही कार बेची जा सकेंगी। आरटीओ ने इस तरह की कार्रवाई पहली बार की है। इसके बाद से अन्य चार पहिया वाहन बेचने वाले डीलरों में चिंता है। जिला परिवहन विभाग के मुताबिक आरटीओ गौरव साहू को सूचना मिली कि शहर के कुछ कार डीलर बिना ट्रेड परमिशन के कार बेच रहे हैं। सोमवार को आरटीओ अफसरों ने रायपुर रोड स्थित शो-रूम में दबिश दी। अफसरों ने दस्तावेज जांचे। इस दौरान डीलर द्वारा बिना ट्रेड सर्टिफ़िकेट प्रस्तुत किए कार बेच रहे थे। नोटिस के बावजूद काम किया जा रहा था। नोटिस का जवाब नहीं दिया थ। आरटीओ गौरव साहू ने सभी 11 कार जब्त करने की कार्रवाई की। सभी के चेसिस नंबर को ब्लॉक किया। अब यह गाड़ी अनलॉक करने तक डीलर नहीं बेच पाएंगे।

जानिए, नियम में बदलाव और क्या हो रही दिक्कत
गाड़ी की सारी जानकारी आटीओ के पास होना जरूरी: नए नियमों के अनुसार परिवहन कार्यालय में सभी गाड़ियों की जानकारी होना जरूरी है। क्योंकि अब नए मॉडल्स की गाड़ियों की बिक्री की जा रही है। जिनकी जानकारी परिवहन कार्यालय में देना जरूरी है। इसी वजह से इस संदर्भ में आदेश जारी कर गाड़ियों की सारी जानकारी लेने के लिए यह आदेश जारी किया गया है।

आरसी मिलने में एक माह से अधिक का लग रहा समय: इस नई व्यवस्था से पहले गाड़ियों की खरीदी करने पर दो से तीन दिन के अंदर गाड़ियों की आरसी व इंश्योरेंस सहित अन्य दस्तावेज मिल जाते थे, लेकिन अब गाड़ियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन होने में ही एक माह से अधिक का समय लग रहा है। ऐसे में डीलर्स लोगों को बिना कागज दिए ग्राहक की जिम्मेदारी पर ही गाड़ियां बेच रहे हैं।

लगातार होगी कार्रवाई: गौरव साहू
आरटीओ गौरव साहू ने बताया कि फोर्ड, रेनॉल्ट व मारुति सुजुकी का जिले में सर्विस सेंटर शुरू किया गया था। इसके बाद शो-रूम डालकर गाड़ी बेचना शुरू कर दिया। नियमानुसार गाड़ी बेचने से पहले जिला परिवहन विभाग से ट्रेड सर्टिफ़िकेट लेना जरूरी होता है। शिकायत मिलने के बाद नोटिस दिया तो जवाब नहीं दिया। 11 कार जब्त कर चेसिस नंबर ब्लॉक किया है। आरटीओ की बिना ट्रेड परमिशन लिए जितने भी दुकानदार इस तरह वाहन बेचने का अवैध व्यापार कर रहे हैं, उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साथ ही डीलरों पर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यह कार्रवाई अभी लगातार जारी रहेगी।

पहले 7 डीलर्स पर हो चुकी कार्रवाई
जिला परिवहन विभाग ने 16 दिन पहले नए मॉडल की गाड़ियां बेचने की अनुमति नहीं लेने पर जिले के 7 डीलरों काे निलंबित किया था। इनकी आईडी ब्लॉक कर दोपहिया गाड़ियों की बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी है। इनमें 5 हीरो कंपनी, 1 होंडा और 1 टीवीएस कंपनी के डीलर हैं। होंडा व हीरो कंपनी ने अनुमति ले ली है। दोनों ने गाड़ी बेचना शुरू कर दिया है। अन्य कंपनियों ने आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया है। अनुमति मिलने के बाद ये भी गाड़ी बेचेंगे।

बिन ट्रेड लाइसेंस के डीलर वाहन नहीं दे सकते
आरटीओ के मुताबिक कंपनी के डीलर भी इस मामले में दोषी हैं। बिना ट्रेड लाइसेंस के दुकानदार को डीलर वाहन नहीं दे सकते। ऐसे में गाड़ियों की बिक्री अवैध मानी जाती है। कुछ डीलर कमीशन की आड़ में संचालकों को गाड़ी देते हैं।

