मानसून की विदाई:20 साल में सबसे लंबा मानसून, 136 दिन में 46 इंच हुई बारिश, कड़ाके की ठंड पड़नेे के आसार

धमतरी19 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में हुई 1172.6 मिमी बारिश, गंगरेल बांध लबालब, अब हफ्तेभर में पड़ने लगेगी ठंड

12 जून को आया मानसून 136 दिन रहा। 26 अक्टूबर को विदा हो गया। 20 सालों में ऐसे पहली बार हुआ जब मानसून इतने लंबे समय तक जिले में सक्रिय रहा। बारिश भी अच्छी हुई। खेताें में अभी भी पानी है। ऐसा पहली बार है जब मानसून विदा हाेने के बाद भी गंगरेल बांध लबालब भरा हुआ है। सबसे ज्यादा दिनाें तक मानसून सक्रिय हाेने के बावजूद इस साल औसत बारिश 1232.9 मिमी नहीं हो पाई। 12 जून से 28 अक्टूबर की स्थिति में जिले में 1172.6 मिमी बारिश रिकाॅर्ड की गई। यह औसत से 60.3 मिलीमीटर कम है। जिले में मानसून का समय 15 जून से 30 सितंबर है। इस प्रकार करीब 26 दिनों तक अतिरिक्त मानसून सक्रिय रहा। इसका बड़ा कारण सितंबर के बाद भी बंगाल की खाड़ी में चक्रवात बनते रहे। इन चक्रवाताें के प्रभाव के कारण मानसून सक्रिय रहा। वापस नहीं लाैट पाया। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक मानसून विदा होने के बाद ठंड शुरू हो गई है। इस साल ठंड भी खूब रहने की संभावना है।

10 सालों में सबसे अधिक बारिश वर्ष 2012 में हुई: जिले में पिछले 10 साल में बारिश 2012 में सबसे अधिक हुई। 1250.9 मिमी बारिश रिकार्ड की गई थी। यह अब तक रिकार्ड है। हालांकि इस साल भी मानसून के जल्दी आने व देर से जाने के कारण जिले में अच्छी बारिश हुई। भूजल स्तर 17 मीटर पर है। जिले में लगाई गई धान 1.37 लाख हेक्टेयर फसल में करीब 500 हेक्टेयर में नुकसान भी कर दिया है। हालांकि यह कुल धान फसल का 0.36 प्रतिशत ही है। मानसून के देरी से विदा होने के बाद भी नुकसान ज्यादा नहीं हुआ है।

अब मौसम शुष्क रहने की संभावना: वैज्ञानिक
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि धमतरी सहित प्रदेश से मानसून विदा हो गया है। अब मौसम शुष्क रहने की संभावना है। नमी की मात्रा में कमी आने के बाद न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट अाएगी। शहरी क्षेत्रों से पहले ग्रामीण इलाकों में ठंड ने दस्तक दे दी है।

मानसून इसलिए भी महत्वपूर्ण

  • साल 2019 से 9 दिन पहले 12 जून को 24 घंटे के अंदर बस्तर से 240 किमी दूरी तय कर मानसून ने जिले में दस्तक दी।
  • मानसून के पहले इस साल 960 मिमी बारिश, 20 साल के रिकॉर्ड में ऐसा पहली बार जब गर्मी हो या ठंड, हर माह बारिश हुई
  • जिले के लिए गंगरेल, मुरूमसिल्ली, सोंढूर व दुधावा से पानी छलका। चारों बांध से खूब पानी महानदी व सोंढूर नदी पर छोड़ा गया।
  • 26 हजार 773 हेक्टेयर में पानी देना है।

विदाई में देरी की प्रमुख वजह

  • चक्रवात तटीय आंध्रप्रदेश और उसके आसपास 1.5 किमी ऊंचाई पर स्थित रहा।
  • एक निम्न दाब का क्षेत्र उत्तर अंडमान और उसके आसपास पूर्व मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी पर बना रहा।
  • बंगाल की खाड़ी पर चक्रवात मध्य क्षोभ वायुमंडल लेवल तक स्थित रहा।
  • निम्न दाब का क्षेत्र और ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात पूर्व मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी और उससे लगा दक्षिण पूर्व बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर रहा।
