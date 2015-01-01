पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:मां अंगारमोती परिसर में 20 को इस साल की पहली मड़ई, गांवों में शुरू होगा मेले का दौर

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
दीपावली के बाद आने वाले पहले शुक्रवार को ग्राम गंगरेल स्थित मां अंगार मोती परिसर में मड़ई होता है। यहां 52 गांवों से देवी-देवता पहुंचकर माता की पूजा-अर्चना करते हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर इस वर्ष गंगरेल मड़ई को असमंजस की स्थिति थी। मां अंगार मोती मंदिर ट्रस्ट ने बैठक कर इस वर्ष भी गंगरेल मड़ई आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया है। इसे लेकर प्रशासन को आवेदन भी दिया गया। मड़ई में हजारों की संख्या में भीड़ जुटती है। समिति के सदस्यों ने बताया कि दीपावली के बाद पहले शुक्रवार 20 नवंबर को मां अंगार मोती मंदिर परिसर में मड़ई का आयोजन होगा। यहां पहुंचने वाले श्रद्धालु पूजा करते हैं। श्रद्धालुओं को मड़ई में मास्क लगाकर आने व सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करना होगा। जिला मुख्यालय से 14 किमी दूर गंगरेल बांध के किनारे मां अंगारमोती विराजित हैं। मान्यता के अनुसार दिवाली के बाद आने वाले पहले शुक्रवार को यहां मड़ई होती है। इसके बाद ही अंचल के अन्य गांवों में मड़ई मेले के आयोजन का सिलसिला शुरू होता है।

सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें: सचिव
ट्रस्ट के सचिव आरएन ध्रुव ने कहा कि बैठक में मां अंगारमोती मंदिर परिसर में मड़ई आयोजन को लेकर निर्णय हुआ है। मड़ई में 52 गांवों से देवी-देवता मंदिर परिसर में पहुंचकर पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। श्रद्धालुओं से अपील की जा रही है कि वह मास्क लगाकर आएं। सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें। कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर ज्यादा भीड़ न करें।

