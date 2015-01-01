पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में फैसला:महापौर ने पार्षदों के साथ की चर्चा, गोकुल नगर सहित विकास के लिए मांगे 35 करोड़

धमतरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब कम रेट पर टेंडर होने के बाद निगम की परिषद खर्च करेगी बची राशि

सरकार ने कम दर पर टेंडर खुलने के बाद बचे पैसों को भी खर्च करने का अधिकार महापौर परिषद को दे दिया है। यह निर्णय आते ही महापौर ने काम शुरू कर दिया है। लौटते ही पार्षदों के साथ चर्चा कर विजन डॉक्युमेंट तैयार किया। महापौर ने सरकार से 35 करोड़ रुपए की मांग की है। यह रुपए तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण, मल्टीलेबल पार्किंग व अन्य कामों के लिए मांगे हैं। बचे पैसों को खर्च करने के लिए उन्हें दोबारा फाइल राज्य शासन को नहीं भेजनी पड़ेगी। यह फैसला नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास मंत्री डॉ. शिवकुमार डहरिया की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में लिया गया है। इसी बैठक में शामिल होने गए महापौर ने 35.19 करोड़ की मांग की है। महापौर को मंत्री ने आश्वासन भी दिया। बुधवार को रायपुर में हुए नगर निगमों के महापौर और आयुक्तों की बैठक में धमतरी महापौर विजय देवांगन व आयुक्त आशीष टिकरिहा शामिल हुए। बैठक करीब 3 घंटे चली। नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री ने निर्माण कार्यों में स्थल परिवर्तन का अधिकार महापौर परिषद को दिया है। टेंडर दर कम मिलने पर बचत राशि व्यय करने का अधिकार भी महापौर परिषद को सौंपा। साथ ही करों की नियमित वसूली कर निगमों को सेल्फ सस्टेनेबल बनाने की दिशा में काम करने धमतरी आयुक्त सहित अन्य जिलों के आयुक्त को कहा है। बैठक से लौटने के बाद गुरुवार को महापौर विजय देवांगन ने पार्षदों व निगम अधिकारियों से विकास काम को लेकर चर्चा की। सफाई कर्मियों की समस्या होगी दूर: शहर की जनसंख्या करीब सवा लाख हो गई है, लेकिन सफाई कर्मचारियों की संख्या कम है। इनकी कमी से शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था भी बिगड़ती है। महापौर विजय देवांगन ने 50 सफाई कर्मचारी भर्ती की मांग की। मंत्री ने जल्द पूरा करने का आश्वासन भी महापौर को दिया है। सफाई कर्मियों की भर्ती से शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था और बेहतर होगी। करीब 3 महीने पहले केंद्र सरकार ने स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2020 की घोषणा वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम में की। जिसमें धमतरी नगर निगम को 50 से 1 लाख की जनसंख्या के वर्ग में देश में ईस्ट जोन में सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का पुरस्कार भी मिला था।

शहर के इन विकास कार्यों के लिए मांगा फंड

  • गोकुल नगर: 1.14 करोड़ 11 लाख रुपए
  • निगम क्षेत्र के 9 तालाबों का सौंदर्यीकरण: 5.18 करोड़ 78 लाख
  • मल्टी लेवल पार्किंग सह व्यवसायिक परिसर निर्माण: 10.4 करोड़ 24 लाख
  • हाईटेक बस स्टैंड निर्माण: 6.34 करोड़ 52 लाख
  • स्वीमिंग पुल निर्माण: 3.60 करोड़ 84 लाख
  • 13 वार्डों में नाला-नाली निर्माण: 7.5 करोड़ 94 लाख
  • 37 वार्डों में रोड व नाली निर्माण: 1.80 करोड़ 63 लाख

विकास काम के लिए मांगा फंड: महापौर
महापौर विजय देवांगन ने बताया कि नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री के साथ हुई में निर्माण कार्यों में स्थल परिवर्तन का अधिकार व निविदा में कम टेंडर दर मिलने पर बचत राशि खर्च करने का अधिकार महापौर परिषद को दिया है। इससे शहर में विकास काम तेजी आएगी। बचत पैसे खर्च करने के लिए इधर-उधर भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। 50 सफाई कर्मचारी की जल्द भर्ती होगी। शहर विकास काम के लिए 35 करोड़ 19 लाख रुपए का फंड मांगा है। मंत्री ने इसके लिए आश्वासन भी दिया। गोकुल नगर बसाने का काम भी जल्द होगा।

गोकुल नगर बसाने जल्द मिलेगा फंड
महापौर विजय देवांगन ने शहर के सबसे बड़े मुद्दे गोकुल नगर बसाने पर मंत्री डॉ. शिवकुमार डहरिया से बात की है। उन्होंने डेयरियों के कारण शहरवासियों को हो रही परेशानी की जानकारी दी। गोकुल नगर बसाने के लिए सवा करोड़ रुपए की जरूरत बताई गई है। मंत्री ने आश्वासन दिया।

