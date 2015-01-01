पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बिना ग्लव्स, सैनिटाइजर के कोरोना मरीज खोज रहीं मितानिनें, 45 हो चुकीं संक्रमित

धमतरी13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपलब्ध नहीं कराई गई सुरक्षा सामग्री, जान जोखिम में डालकर काम कर रहीं महिलाएं

काेराेना संक्रमण काल में आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, मितानिन व अन्य इसी तरह के मैदानी स्तर पर काम करने वाले अंतिम पंक्ति के कर्मचारियाें की अहम भूमिका रही है। सबसे ज्यादा काम इन्हीं से लिया गया और इन्हीं काे संक्रमण से बचने के लिए जरूरी सुविधाएं तक नहीं दी जा रही हैं। मितानिनें बगैर जरूरी सुरक्षा उपाय के ही घर घर जाकर सर्वे कर रहीं हैं। इन्हें जरूरी मास्क, गलब्स व सेनिटाइजर नहीं दिए गए हैं। इनकाे मिलने वाले थाेड़े से मानदेय में से ही जरूरी सुरक्षा उपाय करने के लिए मजबूर हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक कोरोना संक्रमितों को ढूंढने जिलेभर की 1600 मितानिन हर बुधवार व गुरुवार को घर-घर जाकर सर्वे कर रही हैं, स्वास्थ्य विभाग इनसे यह काम ले रहा है। पर विभाग ने इनके लिए जरूरी सुरक्षा संसाधन मुहैया नहीं कराए हैं। सर्वेक्षण में लगे दल के पास इससे बचाव व सुरक्षा के कोई इंतजाम नहीं है। अब तक जिले में 45 मितानिन कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुकी हैं। खास बात यह कि अन्य काेरोना वाॅरियर्स डॉक्टर, स्वास्थ्य कर्मी की तरह किसी मितानिन का बीमा भी नहीं हैं। यदि इन्हें कुछ हाेता है ताे परिवार मुश्किल में आ सकता है। हालांकि सीएमएचओ ने दावा किया है कि हर ब्लॉक में मितानिनों के लिए मास्क, ग्लब्स व सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था की गई है। जिले में 55 हजार 781 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट में 4947 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके है। नवंबर में संक्रमित मरीज कम मिल रहे, लेकिन ठंड में किडनी, सांस लेने में तकलीफ वाले मरीजों के लिए ज्यादा खतरा है। इन्हें संक्रमण से बचाने आंगनबाड़ी मितानिन हर बुधवार व गुरुवार को घर-घर जाकर सर्वे कर रहीं हैं। भास्कर ने इसकी पड़ताल की, तो पता चला कि सर्वे कर रहीं मितानिनों को सुरक्षा के लिए जरूरी संसाधन नहीं दिए गए हैं। जिलेभर से करीब 1600 मितानिनों की ड्यूटी लगाई है। इनके लिए कोरोना से बचाव के लिए ग्लव्स, मास्क व सैनिटाइजर कुछ भी नहीं दिया गया है। ऐसा हाेने से संक्रमण फैलने का भी खतरा है। मितानिन एक घर से दूसरे घर, फिर तीसरे घर जाकर सर्वे कर रही है। दिनभर व घर घर जा रही है यदि कहीं से उसे संक्रमण हुआ ताे सर्वे से ही संक्रमण फैल सकता है।

पहली बार 1090 जांच में मिले 18 मरीज
जिले में पहली बार 1090 लोगों की एक ही दिन में कोरोना जांच हुई। केवल 18 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले। यह 1.65 प्रतिशत मात्र हैं। इतनी ज्यादा जांच व इतने कम लाेगाें में संक्रमण ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है। संक्रमण शुरू हाेने के बाद से यह सबसे कम है। शुक्रवार काे आए मरीजाें में शहर से 3, ग्रामीण से 4 व कुरूद से 11 मरीज की पुष्टि हुई। मगरलोड व नगरी में एक भी मरीज नहीं मिले। बीती रात 3 और मरीज आए थे। अब कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4 हजार 947 हो गई। स्वस्थ 4398 और एक्टिव 473 है। 47 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए हैं।

सभी ब्लॉकों में भेजी गई है सुरक्षा किट
सीएमएचओ डॉ. डीके तुर्रे ने बताया कि सर्वेक्षण दल के लिए विभाग द्वारा सभी ब्लॉकों में मास्क, सैनिटाइजर भेजा जा चुका है। यदि किसी को नहीं मिला है तो वे अपने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से संपर्क कर प्राप्त कर लें। सभी बीएमओ से इस विषय पर जानकारी ली जाएगी।

लगातार मांग करने के बावजूद अनदेखी की गई
जिला मितानिन संघ अध्यक्ष पुष्पलता साहू ने बताया कि बगैर सुरक्षा उपकरणों के काेरोना सर्वेक्षण में 1600 आंगनबाड़ी मितानिनों की ड्यूटी लगी है। सर्वे के दौरान जिले में 45 मितानिन संक्रमित हो चुकी हैं। मांग के बावजूद सुरक्षा किट नहीं दी गईं। जोखिम में काम कर रहे है। कोरोना ड्यूटी करने वाले मितानिनों को मानदेय के अलावा अतिरिक्त मानदेय भी उपलब्ध कराया जाए। सुरक्षा किट नहीं देते तो ड्यूटी से हटाया जाए। मितानिनों के ऊपर अपने बच्चों व परिवार की जिम्मेदारी भी होती है।

