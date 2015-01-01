पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुख्यमंत्री शहरी स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना:शहर में मोबाइल मेडिकल यूनिट शुरू, पहले दिन 34 की जांच

धमतरी43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 40 वार्डों के लिए 22 स्थान चिह्नित, मेडिकल यूनिट में डॉक्टर मुफ्त में करेंगे मरीजों का इलाज

शहर की स्लम बस्तियों में रहने वाले लोगों को अब इलाज कराने अस्पताल के चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। जरूरतमंदों को उनके वार्ड में ही मुफ्त में इलाज मिलेगा। शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री शहरी स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना के तहत धमतरी शहर में मोबाइल मेडिकल यूनिट शुरू हो गई। पहले दिन हटकेशर वार्ड में 34 लोगों की जांच 3 घंटे में हुई। इस दौरान सर्दी-खांसी, शुगर व ब्लड प्रेशर के मरीज मिले।
मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. अतुल राय ने मरीजों का इलाज किया। फाॅर्मासिस्ट सुप्रिया मजूमदार ने दवा दी। इस एंबुलेंस में हर प्रकार की आधुनिक चिकित्सा सुविधा है। 40 वार्डों के लिए 22 स्थान चिह्नित है। खास बात यह कि मोबाइल मेडिकल यूनिट से लोगों को सुबह-शाम स्वास्थ्य सुविधा मिलेंगी। छोटी-मोटी बीमारियों के इलाज और माइनर ऑपरेशन होंगे।
40 वार्डों के लिए इन जगह पहुंचेंगी मेडिकल टीम: हटकेशर, शीतलापारा, बठेना, नवागांव, मकेश्वर, महंत घासीदास, औद्योगिक वार्ड, कोष्टापारा, जालमपुर, गोकुलपुर, साल्हेवारपारा, महिला सागरपारा वार्ड, विंध्यवासिनी, बांसपारा, रिसाईपारा पूर्व, महात्मा गांधी वार्ड, टिकरापारा, अंबेडकर वार्ड, सोरिद, जोधापुर, सुभाष नगर व विवेकानंद वार्ड शामिल हैं। इसे बेहतर ढंग से चलाने एक स्टीयरिंग कमेटी बनी है, जिसके अध्यक्ष कलेक्टर है। सचिव निगम कमिश्नर व सदस्य में सीएमएचओ, श्रम पदाधिकारी और सूडा के परियोजना अधिकारी शामिल हैं।

यह है चिकित्सा व पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ

  • चिकित्सक: डॉ. अतुल राय
  • फाॅर्मासिस्ट: सुप्रिया मजूमदार
  • लैब टेक्नीशियन: टिकेश्वरी ध्रुव
  • स्टाॅफ नर्स: पुष्पांजलि साहू
  • ड्राइवर: जुगनू साहू

महापौर ने यूनिट की पूजा कर की शुरुआत
शहर के हटकेशर वार्ड स्थित नाग देव मंदिर के पास रंग मंच से मुख्यमंत्री स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना की शुरुआत हुई। महापौर विजय देवांगन ने मोबाइल मेडिकल यूनिट में लोगों को मिलने वाली सुविधाओं के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि चलते-फिरते अस्पताल में सामान्य पैथोलॉजी जांच के साथ मुफ्त में दवा मिलेगी। आपात स्थिति में मरीजों एवं घायलों को अस्पताल तक पहुंचाया जा सकेगा। इस मौके पर सभापति अनुराग मसीह, गुरुमुख सिंह होरा, हर्षद मेहता, शरद लोहाना, कलेक्टर केपी मौर्य, आयुक्त आशीष टिकरिहा, केंद्र कुमार पेंदरिया उपस्थित थे।

इन जांचों की सुविधा
मोबाइल मेडिकल यूनिट में अत्याधुनिक जांच की मशीनें लगी हुई है। सभी प्रकार के टीकाकरण की सुविधा है। मधुमेह, ब्लड प्रेशर, एनीमिया, सिक्लिंग, मलेरिया सहित विभिन्न प्रकार की गंभीर बीमारियों की निशुल्क जांच होगी। सर्दी, बुखार की दवाईयों के साथ बीपी शुगर जैसे बीमारियों की नियमित जांच कर दवा भी मुफ्त में मिलेगी। इलाज की पूरी प्रक्रिया को ऑनलाइन किया गया है।
खासियत: मोबाइल मेडिकल यूनिट की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए 5 कैमरे लगे है। प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए टीवी, प्रोजेक्टर व मुनादी के लिए साउंड सिस्टम की व्यवस्था है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें