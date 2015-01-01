पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनूठी परंपरा:सेमरा-सी में हफ्तेभर पहले मनी दीवाली, निकाली गौरा-गौरी की बारात

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • धमतरी के सेमरा में मान्यता के अनुसार हर त्योहार एक सप्ताह पहले मनाया जाता है, लोगों ने जलाए दीये

देशभर में 14 को लक्ष्मी पूजा व 15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजा कर दीवाली मनाएंगे। लेकिन 3 जिलों धमतरी, दुर्ग और बालोद सीमा पर बसे सेमरा (सी) गांव में एक हफ्ते पहले ही दीवाली मना ली गई। लोगों ने परिवार के साथ दीये जलाए। जमकर पटाखे चलाए। मिठाइयां बांटी और रात में गौरा-गौरी की बारात निकाली गई। गांव भ्रमण के बाद तालाब में विजर्सन किया। इसके पीछे ग्रामीणों की अपनी परंपराएं, मान्यताएं और किवदंती है। अनूठी परंपरा में आसपास के जिलों से भी लोग आते हैं। गांव में एक भी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज नहीं अाया। कोरोनाकाल में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं हुए।

परंपरा पुरानी इसलिए हमेशा निभाएंगे
सरपंच पति कामता निषाद, सुधीर बल्लाल, घनश्याम देवांगन ने बताया कि सेमरा-सी में मतभेद और मनभेद की भावना से परे हटकर ग्रामीण पुरानी अनोखी परंपरा को बनाए हैं। किसी ने भी पूर्वजों से चली आ रही परंपरा को तोड़ने की हिम्मत नहीं की है। प्रदेश के कोने-कोने से लोग यहां मनोकामना लेकर पहुंचते हैं। परंपरा पुरानी है, जिसे हमेशा निभाएंगे। हर साल दो दिन तक रात में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम होता था, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना के चलते नहीं हुआ। शादी के बाद दूसरे गांवों में जा चुकी बेटियों के साथ उनके परिजन भी गांव आते हैं।

इसलिए पहले मनाते हैं चार पर्व
बुजुर्गों के मुताबिक 1200 की जनसंख्या वाले सेमरा (सी) में सैकड़ों साल पहले कोई बुजुर्ग आकर बस गए। उनका नाम सिरदार था। गांव वालाें ने उनकी ग्राम देवता के रूप में पूजा की। उनके ही कहने पर 4 प्रमुख त्योहार दीवाली सहित दशहरा, होली, पोला को गांव वालों ने निर्धारित तिथि से एक सप्ताह पहले मनाने की परंपरा शुरू कर दी। तब से यह सिलसिला चल रहा है। बाकी त्याेहार तय समय पर ही मनाए जा रहे हैं।

