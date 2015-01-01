पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांगलिक कार्यों पर ब्रेक:साल के आखिरी मुहूर्त में मास्क पहन लिए फेरे, 100 से ज्यादा शादियां हुईं

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • इस साल थे 49 मुहूर्त, कोरोना के कारण 26 दिन ही हुए विवाह, 15 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू होने के साथ शुभ काम पर रोक
  • आज से 4 माह नहीं बजेंगी शहनाइयां

शादी के लिए साल 2020 का आखिरी लग्न शुक्रवार को रहा। 4 महीने तक कोई मुहूर्त नहीं होने से साल के अंतिम मुहूर्त पर खूब शहनाइयां बजीं। पंडितों के मुताबिक जिले में करीब 100 से अधिक जोड़ों ने सात फेरे लिए हैं। अब 2021 में 22 अप्रैल से शादियां शुरू होंगी। अगले साल होने वाली शादी-ब्याह के लिए अभी से मंगल भवन, धर्मशाला, सामाजिक भवन और इससे संबंधित बुकिंग होने लगी है। इस साल विवाह के 49 मुहूर्त थे। इसमें से 23 मुहूर्त कोरोना और लॉकडाउन की भेंट चढ़ गए। शेष 26 मुहूर्त में ही जिले में शादियां हो सकीं। इनमें से 29-30 नवंबर और 1 दिसंबर को जिले में सबसे ज्यादा शादियां हुईं। 15 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो जाएगा, जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। ऐसे में साल 2020 के आखिरी मुहूर्त पर जिले में खूब शहनाइयां बजीं। कोरोना काल के बीच लोगों ने शादियों की खुशियां मनाईं। अधिकांश दूल्हा-दूल्हन व परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों ने संक्रमण से बचने व दूसरों को जागरूक करने मास्क पहना। मुहूर्त कम होने की वजह से साल 2020 में नवंबर व दिसंबर मिलाकर जिले में करीब डेढ़ हजार विवाह हुए।

इस साल बसंत पंचमी पर भी नहीं हो पाएंगी शादियां
16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी है। इसे विवाह का अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है। हालांकि इस दिन सूर्योदय के साथ शुक्र तारा अस्त हो जाएगा। इस कारण इसे विवाह मुहूर्त में नहीं गिना जाएगा। हालांकि लोक परंपरा के चलते बसंत पंचमी पर विवाह होते हैं।

जानिए... वर्ष 2021 में शादी-ब्याह के लग्न

  • अप्रैल : 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 और 30
  • मई : 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 और 30
  • जून : 3, 4, 5, 16, 20, 22, 23 व 24
  • जुलाई : 1, 2, 7, 13 और 15
  • नवंबर : 15, 16, 20, 21, 28, 29 व 30
  • दिसंबर : 1, 2, 6, 7, 11 और 13

शुभ काम साल 2021 में 17 अप्रैल के बाद शुरू होंगे
ज्योतिषी पं. शिवप्रसाद त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर 2020 से 14 जनवरी 2021 तक सूर्य धनु राशि में रहेगा। इसके ठीक तीसरे दिन 17 जनवरी को गुरु अस्त होगा। 12 फरवरी को उदय होगा। इसके 4 दिन बाद 16 फरवरी को शुक्र अस्त हो जाएगा। इन तिथियों में शादी करना शुभ नहीं है। 17 अप्रैल के बाद ही विवाह, गृह प्रवेश समेत अन्य शुभ काम शुरू होंगे।

अप्रैल के लिए अभी से बुक होने लगे हैं मंगल भवन
अप्रैल 2021 से होने वाली शादी-ब्याह के लिए अभी से मंगल भवन, धर्म शाला, सामाजिक भवन और इससे संबंधित सारी चीजें बुक होने लगी हैं। अपनी जरूरत के अनुसार लोग भवनों का अभी से आंकलन करने लगे हैं। इसके लिए अभी से भवन संचालकों, होटल मालिकों और धर्मशालाओं के संचालकों से मिलकर किराया और इससे संबंधित अन्य चीजों की जानकारियां ले रहे हैं। विवाह योग्य युवक-युवतियों के माता-पिता, अभिभावक अपने बच्चों के लिए योग्य लड़के और लड़की की तलाश कर रहे हैं।

