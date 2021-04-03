पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बढ़ी चिंता:पहली बार आए 2 दल के 50 से अधिक हाथी

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंदा हथिनी का दल गोशाला में घुसा, गाय की जान गई, फिर केला बाड़ी में उत्पात

यहां का जंगल हाथियों को खूब पसंद आ रहा है। इसलिए हाथियों का आना-जाना लगातार बढ़ गया है। करीब 4 माह बाद बालोद, कांकेर से होकर यहां के जंगल में दोबारा चंदा हथिनी 25 हाथियों के साथ लौट आई है। मंगलवार देर-रात ये दल तुमाबुजुर्ग के जंगल अाया। यहां गोशाला में 2 हाथियों के घुसने के बाद मवेशियों में भगदड़ हाे गई। इससे एक गाय की मौत और 4 गाय घायल हो गईं। यहां दुष्यंत घाेरपड़े के घर में भी नुकसान किया है। 2 कुर्सी ताेड़ी हैं। तुलसी चाैरा उखाड़ दिया है। खाद भी फेंक दी है। चंदा हथिनी का दल अभी विश्रामपुर की केला बाड़ी में घुसा है।

पहली बार आए 50 हाथी
ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है, जब दो अलग-अलग दल में 50 से अधिक हाथी यहां के जंगल में है। हाथियों के लगातार आने-जाने से वन विभाग के अफसरों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। ग्रामीणों को सतर्क किया गया है।

गेट तोड़कर गोशाला में घुस गए 2 हाथी
तुमाबुजुर्ग स्थित गोशाला में काम करने वाले सुमन यादव ने बताया कि मंगलवार शाम को वन विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने सूचना दी कि हाथियों का दल इस इलाकेो में है। बिजली बंद करने कहा था। रात करीब 1 बजे हाथियों के चिंघाड़ने की आवाज सुनाई दी। 2 हाथी गाेशाला की बाड़ी का तोड़कर अंदर अा गए। आवाज सुनकर गोठान में बंधी गायाें में भगदड़ मच गई। एक गाय की दबने से मौत हो गई। एक गाय घायल है। 3 सामान्य रूप से घायल हैं।

इधर नगरी रेंज में है ओडिशा से आए 27 हाथियों का दल
ओडिशा से आया 27 हाथियों का दल नगरी रेंज के जंगल में सवा महीने से है। हाथियों को सीतानदी की ओर भेजने के लिए जंगल में केला, सब्जी, गन्ने डाले गए, लेकिन हाथी खाकर लौट आए। वर्तमान में हाथियों का दल जबर्रा, छिपली, संबलपुर, मटियाबाहरा, चारगांव के आसपास रह रहा है। वन विभाग के अफसरों के मुताबिक हाथी नए ठिकाने की तलाश में हैं। उन्हे जिले का जंगल खूब भा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें